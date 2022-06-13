Collins hails Banner’s spirit as super Sexton stages late show

There have been many memorable days during Colm Collins’ nine seasons at the helm with the Clare footballers, but this could be the finest, as their dramatic passage to the All-Ireland quarter-final was secured on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.

Many of the faces have changed since they made the last eight in 2016, but the Banner remain the same defiant beast under Collins and they needed to call on every bit of resolve to somehow find their way over the line against Roscommon.

Clare, searching for their first championship win at GAA HQ in over a century, dominated the exchanges in the opening half, but that didn’t show on the scoreboard. They were up by just two at the break, 1-10 to 1-8, and the wheel quickly turned thereafter.

The Rossies reeled off six points in succession and that gap was out to five, 1-17 to 1-12 in the 67th minute before Clare rose from the dead, like so often in the past, and produced a spellbinding finish.

Eoin Cleary sent over a free before the mercurial Keelan Sexton slotted home a penalty at the end of normal time. That was quickly followed by a huge free from the ground, before Jamie Malone strode forward in the 75th minute to win it at the death with their first score from play of the half.

As is his wont, Collins heaped praise on his players and none on himself.

“You know, people are saying to me, why are you nine years in the job? I’m nine years in the job because I have an incredible bunch of players. If these fellas were tosspots, nobody would stay with them nine years. They’re just incredible,” Collins beamed.

“We were in real trouble, but they showed real spirit. When they show that kind of resilience, you’re so happy for them and proud of them. Hopefully now we can continue and there’s an All-Ireland quarter-final there and let’s see what we can make out of that.”

If history has taught us anything about Clare under Collins, they’ll make the most of it and perform with credit no matter who comes out of the draw this morning. For the Rossies, though, it was utter dejection.

Anthony Cunningham viewed this clash as a “massive stepping stone” after their Connacht final reversal to Galway last month, but now they find themselves leaving with their tails between their legs.

Cunningham saw the game-changing penalty – a foul on Clare sub Gavin Cooney when shooting on goal – as “harsh enough” and was stumped by their late no-show.

“It’s just really, really disappointing. We fought back with some tremendous play in the second half and went well ahead. We then took our eye off the ball and it’s hard to stop a slide when it starts, so that’s it,” he said.

“To cough up that amount of scores is really not acceptable. We saw today as a massive stepping stone for this team. We’ve been knocked back but I’m sure everyone will rise again.”

Clare, who also beat the Rossies to reach the quarter-final six years ago, were hit with a sucker punch of their own in the sixth minute when Diarmuid Murtagh punched the ball to the net, but they quickly drew level.

Sexton fired his first goal midway through the half when a beautiful pass from Ciarán Russell played the Kilmurry Ibrickane ace through on goal. While his effort was scrambled somewhat, it found its way over the line as they led 1-4 to 1-2.

With Pearse Lillis doing a superb man-marking job on danger man Enda Smith, the Rossies struggled to function in attack outside of Ciaráin Murtagh, whose three first-half points kept them in it.

Cathal O’Connor was hugely influential at midfield and kicked two nice scores, but while their lead was twice as big as four points, they only led by two at half-time after dominating.

Sexton stroked over a lovely free from distance upon the resumption, but they would go the next 24 minutes without a score. Six Roscommon points turned the tables massively as the Connacht side led 1-14 to 1-11.

Clare looked dead and buried when five down late on but they clearly hadn’t read the script, a common theme under Collins, as the Clare boss saluted man-of-the-match Sexton for his match-changing exploits.

“He’s a special player. He’s been a shining light since he started playing at minor. He’s really talented. He was injured relatively recently so he didn’t start against Meath but he made a big difference when he came on. I’m delighted to have him,” he said.

SCORERS – Clare: K Sexton 2-6 (5f, 1-0 pen), E Cleary (2f), C O’Connor, E McMahon 0-2 each, P Collins, C Rouine, J Malone 0-1 each. Roscommon: C Murtagh 0-5 (1f), D Murtagh 1-2 (2f), D Smith (1f), R Daly 0-2 each, C Cox (1f), N Kilroy, C McKeon, C Daly, R Hughes, K Doyle 0-1 each.

CLARE – T O’Callaghan 7; C O’Dea 7, M Doherty 8, C Rouine 7; A Sweeney 6, C Russell 7, J Malone 8; D O’Neill 7, C O’Connor 8; P Collins 6, E Cleary 6, E McMahon 7; P Lillis 8, A Griffin 6, K Sexton 9. Subs: B Rouine 7 for Sweeney (53), D Tubridy 6 for Griffin (54), G Cooney 6 for Collins (61), C Jordan for McMahon (66).

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin 6; D Murray 6, B Stack 7, C Daly 7; C Hussey 6, R Daly 8, N Daly 7; U Harney 7, E Dolan 6; N Kilroy 6, C Murtagh 8, E Smith 6; D Murtagh 7, C Cox 5, C McKeon 6. Subs: R Hughes 7 for Hussey inj (42), D Smith 7 for Cox (47), K Doyle 7 for Kilroy (58), A Glennon 6 for D Murtagh (64), E McCormack for McKeon (68).

REF – N Cullen (Fermanagh)