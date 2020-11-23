Colin O'Riordan gets all-clear from Sydney Swans to play for Tipperary in All-Ireland semi-final

Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan of Tipperary is tackled by Ian Maguire of Cork during Sunday's Munster SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Colin O'Riordan has been cleared by his AFL club Sydney Swans to play for Tipperary in next week's All-Ireland football semi-final, manager David Power has confirmed.

O'Riordan produced a massive second half for Tipp in Sunday's memorable Munster football final, after getting initial clearance from Sydney to participate in the match which co-incided with the weekend of the 'Bloody Sunday' commemorations.

Any lingering doubt that his activity with his native Tipperary would be curtailed has now been allayed.

"He's after getting full clearance for the semi-final," confirmed Power. "Sydney Swans didn't realise the extent of what Colin was playing in until we won it. They couldn't get over it. His interview (post match) was incredible," said Power who said he, other members of management and O'Riordan's Tipp team-mates were grateful to Sydney for releasing him to play.

One of the captains of the Syndey Swans team, Dane Rampe, told the 'Sydney Morning Herald' of a text message his and his leadership colleagues received from O'Riordan as he contemplated seeking permission from the club to play the final.

"He explained the significance of the match for both his club and his family and just how much it'd mean to him to be able to play. And then asked us whether it'd be worth asking for permission from the club to play," said Rampe.

"We didn't need to deliberate a whole lot to tell him he had our blessing, and that on the off chance he didn't get granted permission, we said we'd do all we could to have the club reconsider."

Both O'Riordan and Stephen O'Brien missed Tipperary's 2016 All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo as O'Riordan was in the first year of his Sydney contract while O'Brien had committed to the Tipperary hurlers that year.

Now that both are available it is an obvious lift to Tipp and Power said it balanced against the loss of Peter Acheson and Ciaran McDonald from that team. Acheson is still based in Dubai.

"I got a lovely text from him on Sunday night. We got messages from all over the country. It's been really heartwarming."

Meanwhile, Power said he doubts whether Tipperary will continue wearing the commemorative white jersey with green band in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Power said he understood that the permission was given from Croke Park to wear the jersey, commemorating 'Bloody Sunday' as a once-off but said it was something that not been discussed between himself and county board officials.

Online Editors