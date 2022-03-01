Colin Kelly steps down as Wicklow football manager after just four Allianz league

Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow manager

Colin Kelly has stepped down as Wicklow football manager with immediate effect after just four Allianz league games in charge.

A Wicklow statement has, this evening, confirmed the Louth man's departure, citing a "change in work commitments" as the reason. It is one of the shortest inter-county reigns in recent times.

Wicklow chair Martin Fitzgerald thanked the former Louth and Westmeath manager for his efforts.

Wicklow are moored at the bottom of Division Three, having lost games so far to Westmeath, Antrim and Limerick and drawing with Fermanagh.

One of the front runners to replace him will be Paul Garrigan, originally a Meath man but living in Baltinglass and who has been a key coaching figure in the rise of the Meath ladies over the last few years.