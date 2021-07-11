Cluxton’s road less travelled: Like Jim Gavin, he did his job but did not think it made him different

Now we have the Cluxton affair. It’s not in the same league as some of the scandals of the past but it is one that continues to garner column inches. When does taking time out amount to retirement? At 39 years-of-age there is not much time for a holiday and then a triumphant return.

Stephen Cluxton is a man of guarded privacy who is quite entitled to that. There haven’t been too many big interviews over 20 years, no insight into what made him so great. He has always done his job and then gone back to being a private citizen.

It never appeared as if he was attempting to build an aura around himself. In many respects Stephen Cluxton and Jim Gavin were similar. They immersed themselves in doing their jobs to the maximum of their ability but did not think it made them much, if any, different from any other GAA person. They respected everyone, whether at club or county level, and never forcefully foisted opinions on the GAA or the world at large – something those of much less achievement are prone to do.

The usual route to retirement now is via a statement from the GPA. Typically they contain references to the journey, self-fulfillment, life experience and a thanks to everyone who washed their gear and motivated them on this epic adventure. Those of us who laboured in the past only know what we missed now. We thought we played football because we enjoyed it and never experienced such life-changing events. And we just stopped playing. Maybe Cluxton is a throwback in time.

Maybe the best goalkeeper is not gone, but it is hard to see him taking the course of a self-absorbed statement. Cluxton would look on playing for Parnells as being of similar importance as playing for Dublin. It was never about the glory.

However, in the modern world there is no walking away quietly. The unwillingness to make a public statement or privately to Dessie Farrell is a distraction for Dublin and ensures that the first question Farrell will be asked every week is, Any word from Cluxton? After the sluggish performance against Wexford there will be many who believe that the Cluxton affair has become an unwelcome distraction. Perhaps so, and Meath will find that out in real time next Sunday whether the blunt show against Wexford is a sign of engine fatigue or if it will merely fire up the band.

You would expect a quick phone call could tidy all of this up. Are you in or out? It’s hardly an unreasonable request to make of the captain. Perhaps Dessie Farrell could make a call to Paul Mannion as well and Jack McCaffrey, because they would both be a massive addition. Yet it is the greatest goalkeeper who will continue to capture the spotlight, something he shuns but can only change by a definitive comment.

Farrell would surely be quite happy to take him back any time. Who would you like kicking the ball out in the last ten minutes of a tight game? Maybe Evan Comerford can do it better but there is only one Cluxton.

In some respects it is great to have something to talk about apart from the matches because there are 17 counties down and still we haven’t had a game between any of the contenders. The quality of football has been dire and it is hardly going to be much better today when Mayo and Leitrim meet. This is last year’s All-Ireland finalists taking on – as supposed equals – Leitrim, who failed to win a game in the Allianz Football League, beaten by Antrim, Louth and Sligo.

Just in case you may have forgotten, Mayo gave Sligo such a beating that it will probably be very difficult to create any interest in young men putting on a Sligo jersey for a long while. It should not be like this. Nobody in the GAA takes any satisfaction from humiliation.

Another car crash awaits today. Leitrim could play with their customary effort and bravery and still lose by 10 points. What then? Of course all those beaten players have already gone back to their clubs where they have a chance at their own grade. Sounds very simple for county football. Well it is.

What is happening in club terms today is that a top senior team is playing a junior side. It is of no use to either Mayo or Leitrim. Maybe James Horan gets a bit more time into some fringe players before the Connacht final against Galway but Leitrim players, officials and supporters love their football just as much and even more than any other county but are being short-changed by the system.

The Special Congress in November will give everyone a chance to see whether the cold light of what is happening now will deliver change or will self-interest and worse still, self-preservation prevail. I really believe in the power of goodness and expect the strong to save the weak in this case.

There might be a proper match between Donegal and Derry. Derry are making steady progress. As Confucius said, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop” and that is the Derry motto at the moment. Promotion to Division 2 marks progress and if there are ten better players in the championship this summer than Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan then I would have trouble naming them.

Glass is back from Melbourne where he played with Hawthorn and if things did not exactly work out for him there I would not think he was too disappointed as playing for Derry was always a strong motivation. He will put his hands on a lot of ball today and in McGuigan they have an excellent forward off both left and right.

The free-scoring nature of the Derry team is in contrast to the very conservative approach adopted by their manager Rory Gallagher in previous incarnations in Fermanagh and Donegal. There the emphasis was on defence.

That was easy enough to understand with Fermanagh but it seemed to be getting less out of Donegal than most expected. Yet a bit like Tyrone there was no instant improvement with Donegal with a change of manager.

However, it does appear like a Pauline conversion on the road to Damascus for Gallagher with Derry in this year’s truncated league — 0-21 against Longford, 5-13 against Fermanagh and 1-16 to beat Cavan in Kingspan Breffni. Derry are playing like the Harlem Globetrotters.

Today represents a reality check. Donegal have designs on bigger things. The calm ruthlessness of their performance against Down showed what they are about. Now, beating Down anymore is unfortunately no great achievement but it does show that the capitulation against Cavan in last year’s Ulster final will only be partially erased by getting to Croke Park this time round.

This will not be easy and of course there is the likely absence of Michael Murphy. Declan Bonner shipped a bit of criticism after the Down match for playing Murphy but I can see the other side of it. After last year’s crash to a side of similar profile at the time to Down, Bonner did not want to take any chances and it is always easy to be wise after the event.

I have experienced plenty of similar situations in management. You put someone on at the start and they have to come off injured. You decide to hold them in reserve and the game can be gone. There is no right answer.

Eventually the young lions from Donegal have to be left to their own devices in the jungle and we will see today whether they can bark and bite.

Without Murphy and with a shakier defence Donegal could struggle but if you are a real contender you deal with these things with cold efficiency.

That should be enough for Donegal but Derry are a coming force who could have really benefitted by the old back-door system.