Cluxton’s road less travelled: Like Jim Gavin, he did his job but did not think it made him different

Colm O'Rourke

Stephen Cluxton. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Now we have the Cluxton affair. It’s not in the same league as some of the scandals of the past but it is one that continues to garner column inches. When does taking time out amount to retirement? At 39 years-of-age there is not much time for a holiday and then a triumphant return.

Stephen Cluxton is a man of guarded privacy who is quite entitled to that. There haven’t been too many big interviews over 20 years, no insight into what made him so great. He has always done his job and then gone back to being a private citizen.

It never appeared as if he was attempting to build an aura around himself. In many respects Stephen Cluxton and Jim Gavin were similar. They immersed themselves in doing their jobs to the maximum of their ability but did not think it made them much, if any, different from any other GAA person. They respected everyone, whether at club or county level, and never forcefully foisted opinions on the GAA or the world at large – something those of much less achievement are prone to do.

