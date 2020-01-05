Cluxton's kick, Tiger's comeback and a 24-hour hurling symphony - Roy Curtis' seven sporting moments of the decade

Sport’s capacity to touch the soul, to make a bone-deep connection with the masses, was evident across a mesmerising decade.

Here, from a bulging catalogue of options, are a magnificent seven storylines which most deeply stirred this writer’s emotions.

1 – THE DECADE OF THE DUBS

Above everything, at the Everest summit, triggering the wildest detonation of hysteria, sits an imperishable nine-year-old blockbuster: Ten Minutes in September.

A tale of the impossible, co-starring Stephen Cluxton and Kevin McManamon.

Dublin, sovereign and untouchable, would subsequently carve a deep, sustained imprint: Under their Clondalkin Columbus, Jim Gavin, exploring the outer reaches of achievement, a Sky Blue flag would be planted on mythical untouched, New World territories. The Five-in-a-Row.

There were epic, immortal semi-finals against Kerry in 2013 and 2016, constant suppressing of Mayo’s straining for the sunlight, an entire battalion of hall of fame footballers.

But first, the Book of Genesis for the greatest GAA story every told, there was September 18th 2011.

Four points down to Kerry entering the home straight, optimism draining from Hill 16, the Gods again ladling out Dublin’s big day diet of crushing torment.

Then, McManamon put his hand to the tiller and altered the course of history. His goal sent a volcanic detonation of hope spewing into the late Sunday afternoon sky.

A furious shootout would follow, Kevin Nolan, Bernard Brogan and Kieran Donaghy firing scores for the ages.

It came down to one man, Cluxton, against the accumulated weight of the city’s 16-year yearning for deliverance. Amid suffocating pressure, his left-footed, 40-yard free, was perfectly struck, piercing Kerry’s posts, triggering mayhem.

Cluxton, truly the keeper of the flame, had kick-started an unstoppable revolution.

2 – MESSI V RONALDO: A DUEL OF THE BEHEMOTHS

It may be the greatest game ever played.

Two divinities, pushing out the boundaries, propelling their chosen code to a place of artistic perfection.

Winning nine of the decade’s ten Ballon d’Ors (Luka Modric gate-crashed the private party in 2018), netting almost a thousand goals, finding new ways to suspend reality and advance into the terrain of make-believe, these twin pathfinders filled their audience with wonder.

Messi, balletic and sublime, as graceful as a rope-walker, patented an endless sequence of masterpieces so mind-blowingly beautiful that they made jaws drop and eyes pop incredulously from their sockets.

Ronaldo, a bronzed and ripped Madeiran God, a life unspooling before the gilded full-length mirror through which he forever admires his own magnificence, delivering miraculous essays of power and superior panache.

Their rivalry elevated both men. Even those of us forever devoted to the little Argentine prince had to concede that in CR7 he had found a worthy and otherworldly adversary.

3 – TIGER STOPS ALL THE CLOCKS

On an inexplicable, tear-jerking, life-affirming April Sunday in Augusta, Tiger Woods KO’d time.

How else can we describe what unfolded in golf’s botanic Deep South wonderland nine months ago. Woods reaching back through the years with stunning verve, to find the best of his competitive, world-beating self, replaying an old movie the world assumed long ago deleted and lost forever?

A man so recently reduced, by crippling back injury, to crawling forlornly around his bedroom floor, who, buffeted by lurid personal stories had sunken to the margins, a fallen Gatsby.

Yet, here he was, in sporting old age, rising up again to be The Tiger, the charismatic killer of yore.

His victory at the Masters, 11 years on from his 14th and most recent Major, stands alone as the greatest sporting comeback of them all.

4 – LOWRY PAINTS A PORTRUSH MASTERPIECE

Watching the masterful documentary on RTE last Monday was to revisit the Niagara of mid-summer emotion.

Shane Lowry, the physical everyman touched by genius, so eminently decent and likeable, the guy every sliver of your being demands you root for, left his signature on an eternal four days among the sandhills of the Antrim coast.

It was the perfect storm: The Open Championship back on Irish soil for the first time in 68 years. And facing down all rivals, the kid from Clara, son of one of those Offaly boys of summer who had stunned Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland final.

Lowry touched perfection on Saturday as he plotted a serene, dazzling, untouchable course around the mighty links; on Sunday, unbending as the winds of doubt blew, he faced down the demons of Oakmont in 2016 when a similar four-shot lead in the US Open had been lost.

The raw beauty of the unfolding opera, tense quiet punctured by ear-splitting crescendos of joy, Lowry’s unforgettable, unquenchable fire, the sheer, euphoric wonder of that parade down 18 towards his coronation… they are tender, gushing scenes that will live forever.

5 – KATIE’S LONDON CALLING

It felt enchanted, without flaw. The ExCel Arena pulsing and swaying, a little corner of England’s greatest city surrendering to a blizzard of tricolours. And to a soundtrack of Irish delirium triggered by a brown eyed warrior from Bray.

For an hour or more, Katie Taylor was the ringmaster of the Olympic circus, the empress of London 2012.

That afternoon when Katie faced down Sofya Ochigava, when, unburdened of all the stresses and strains, her sunlit bliss illuminated the universe, a huge Celtic crowd serenading her victory lap, seemed too perfect to be real.

But it happened and all around her homeland people came out of slumps and slouches. And gave thanks for a moment in time they would carry in their hearts forever.

6 – A RUBY GLEAM REDDENS THE COTSWOLDS

For those of us who are hopelessly smitten by it, Cheltenham in March is sport as religious experience.

And Prestbury Park was never more a house of veneration than when the trinity of Willie Mullins, Ruby Walsh and a great horse provided a chorus of soaring evensong.

Over the decade, the alliance of Mullins and Walsh, the dignified horse whisperer and his magnetic, Top Gun pilot, master of every equine nuance, made a series of glorious statements, elevating the Gloucestershire bowl to a playhouse of magic.

Mullins leads the all-time trainers list having saddled 65 Festival winners; Ruby’s last moment of Cotswolds sorcery came last March, Klassical Dream providing a record breaking 59th visit to the winner’s enclosure.

Ruby has hung up his stirrups, but those Pegasus-like days, when Hurricane Fly and Annie Power, Faugheen and Quevega, Vautour and Douvan, flew on drafts of air, when his stoic horsemanship touched the soul, live on.

7 – A 24-HOUR HURLING SYMPHONY

It is remembered as an assault on the senses, a tornado of mesmerising theatre.

The 2018 All-Ireland semi-finals – Galway v Clare on Saturday followed by Limerick v Cork on the following day – delivered a sustained, did-that-really-happen, out of body experience.

A machine gun barrage of 130 scores, eight goals, outrageous saves, ceaseless incident, heavenly stick work, a heart-soaring binge of drama, successive breathless bursts of extra time.

Two of the greatest games ever played, fuelling an epidemic of hypertension, here was sport at its most glorious: A mind-altering narcotic, a 24-hour magic carpet ride, hurling at its greatest.

Online Editors