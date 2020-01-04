Cluxton mystery

"I don't know if you've ever put yourself in a dressing-room and stared at these lads and seen Stephen Cluxton looking up at you," explained Darcy, Jim Gavin's closest selector since the pair starting coaching together in 2003.

Cluxton with his arm in a sling during a visit to Beaumont Hospital on Christmas Day.

"Any sense of bulls**t and you'd be f**ked out of the room fairly quickly.

"I'm firmly in the fast-lane and there's only one way I can go unless I get off the road!

"You're talking about probably the most influential player in Gaelic Games the last 15 years," he went on.

"And there he is staring at you. You need to have your 'A' game on."

While on holiday with his Dublin team-mates in Bali.

That was in August.

Since then, Cluxton has won a seventh All-Ireland medal, a sixth All-Star and the Footballer of the Year award.

He also turned 38.

The metaphor of a bottle of fine wine improving with age is every bit as appropriate as it is unoriginal.

Which is why even the sight of Cluxton with his arm in a sling in photographs of Christmas Day visit to Beaumont Hospital and Dublin's team holiday were enough to worry some supporters of the team.

On June 12, 2018, Cluxton was injured in a heavy collision with Longford's James McGivney which resulted in him suffering three broken bones in his back, a punctured lung and cartilage damage to his shoulder.

Whisper

The specificity of the injuries is known publicly only because Cluxton revealed it himself in a rare interview with GAA.ie that was syndicated to other media outlets as part of him winning Footballer of the Year last November.

In the 17 months in between, not a whisper of the extent of his injuries sounded from the Dublin camp, other than the usual rumour and speculation.

The severity of Cluxton's current injury is not publicly known but, regardless, talk about his future won't die until such time as it is put out of its misery by Dessie Farrell or, less likely, the player himself.

Farrell's reign as Dublin manager officially begins next Saturday in Pearse Park.

He is currently putting the pieces of his backroom team together and holding trials for players who were not part of last year's squad.

But the question of Cluxton's involvement will be one of the first put to him after that O'Byrne Cup semi-final against Longford.

Among the many interesting things Cluxton revealed in that interview back in November was that he felt 2018 had been his best season "in terms of my standard in training," until suffering the injuries. "When I got them, then it just curtailed all the training," he explained, "and it leads to doubts in my mind then as to my ability at the standard that I want to be at and whether or not it will cost the team in the end."

He also revealed that after five months of rehab following the subsequent 2018 All-Ireland final, he "wasn't really sure then as to whether or not I'd have the grá and the hunger for it."

And that "the guys (team-mates) coaxed me back to do another year."

Clearly, Cluxton isn't the sort to linger about the place for sentimental reasons.

He also insisted he was "absolutely ready to step away," from the squad if Jim Gavin felt it was now beneficial to the team.

Gavin's unexpected abdication was only one of two good reasons that hypothetical scenario never came to pass.

Naturally, Farrell will be eager for the most influential footballer of Dublin football's most successful decade to lead the team into a new era.

If 2018 was Cluxton's best year in terms of the quality of his training, last summer was his best for performances on the pitch.

And as outlined by Declan Darcy before the drawn All-Ireland final, his effect on the standards of everybody connected to the Dublin team - management included - is palpable.

The only question now is whether Cluxton himself wants to add another season to an already sparkling inter-county career.

That decision would appear to hinge on whether he feels he can bring his game back up to the standards he admitted himself he was prevented by injury from reaching in 2018.

But when Farrell delivers the first important team talk of 2020, there will be a certain comfort if among those peering back at him is Cluxton's distinctive glare.

