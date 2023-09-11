Club Football Round-Up: Brian Howard knee injury fears during Raheny win as Meath competition faces DRA appeal

Dublin star Brian Howard could face an extended spell on the sidelines after being forced to sit out Raheny’s facile Dublin SFC win over Lucan Sarsfields.

Raheny ran out 7-15 to 2-6 winners, but the five-time All Ireland was winner forced to sit out the game on crutches with his right knee in a brace, sparking fears he has suffered a serious injury.

Raheny’s win meant they progressed to the knock-out stages and will face St Vincent’s in the quarter-final. Reigning All-Ireland club champions Kilmacud Crokes take on Ballymun Kickhams, St Jude’s will tackle Cuala while Ballyboden face Castleknock.

Meanwhile, the Meath SFC is down to its last four teams, but the threat of an appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) hangs over the championship.

The quarter-finals were settled over the weekend, but Royal chiefs face the prospect of an appeal from the Na Fianna club, who have disputed the conditions used to determine the last-eight teams.

The controversy relates to Meath’s interpretation of scoring difference rules where three or more teams finish deadlocked in a round-robin group.

The Enfield side had originally appealed to the Leinster Council, seeking to replace Donaghmore/Ashbourne in the last-eight of the Meath SFC. The provincial body agreed that they had a case but refused to award them a quarter-final place on the grounds of “natural justice”.

Instead, they instructed Meath GAA to fix a play-off between Na Fianna and Donaghmore/Ashbourne. However, the Meath executive successfully appealed this ruling to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

At Congress last February, a new method of separating teams who finished on equal points where issues of qualification for the knock-out stages, or promotion or relegation, had to be decided.

Where more than two teams finish level and it comes down to scoring difference, the rule has been amended to ensure that only games involving directly impacted teams would count.

However, counties could stick to the old regulation of using overall scoring difference from all group matches if they had this written into their county by-laws or regulations.

Meath went ahead with their fixtures over the weekend, with Na Fianna condemned to a relegation quarter-final, which they lost to Seneschalstown. And it’s understood Na Fianna are now ready to take their case to the DRA.

Elsewhere, David Clifford kicked 0-13 as Fossa saw off Austin Stacks to book their place in the Kerry IFC final.

The game, which pitted the reigning All-Ireland JFC finalists against the 2022 Munster club senior runners-up, went to penalties and saw Fossa win 3-2. They’ll face Milltown-Castlemaine in the final after they beat Legion 1-13 to 1-10.

In Kildare, Clogherinkoe face Moorefield and Sarsfields take on Eadestown in the preliminary quarter-finals. Champions Naas will take on Clogherinkoe or Moorefield while Celbridge await either Sarsfields or Eadestown. Clane take on Johnstownbridge and Raheens face Athy in the quarter-finals.

In the Tipperary SHC last eight, Kiladangan will take on Holycross Ballycahill, Toomevara face Clonoulty Rossmore, Drom and Inch were paired against Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney will tackle Roscrea.