Clonmel Commercials dominate Nemo to ease into Munster SFC semi-finals

Jack Kennedy of Clonmel Commercials in action against Barry Cripps of Nemo Rangers. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Clonmel Commercials became the first team to beat Nemo Rangers twice in Munster Club SFC history with a seven-point win doing scant justice to their second-half dominance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Jason Lonergan was in inspired form, firing six points in a man-of-the-match performance, while Colman Kennedy scored one goal and set up another for Seán O’Connor, who finished with 1-4.

It was notable that Clonmel finished their warm-up with a penalty-area goal-scoring drill. They certainly made that count in the first half to lead 2-4 to 0-6 at half-time.

Commercials kicked on with six points in a row between the 47th and 56th minutes to stun Nemo: three from O’Connor (two frees), Colman Kennedy with the outside of the boot, a huge Conall Kennedy point, and Lonergan’s fifth of the day making it 2-13 to 0-10.

Nemo, who entered the game as odds-on favourites to add an 18th provincial title this year, were too reliant on Luke Connolly’s six-point contribution from frees and had a 65th-minute consolation goal from Mark Cronin.

“It proved the advantage of the four-week gap,” said Clonmel manager Tommy Morrissey. “We had studied Nemo in depth and it reflected on the field so we’re delighted.

“Nemo and ourselves are both footballing teams so there was never going to be any doubt about football being played. Once we were allowed play, we felt we could open them up. Coming out in the second half, they had to come at us and we were able to pick them off, so it played to our advantage.”

The 2015 champions now advance to a semi-final against Limerick representatives Newcastle West.

Scorers:

Nemo Rangers: L Connolly 0-6 (6f); Mark Cronin 1-2 (0-1f); Jack Horgan, Ronan Dalton, Luke Horgan 0-1 each.

Clonmel Commercials: S O’Connor 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m); J Lonergan 0-6 (1f); Colman Kennedy 1-1; Conall Kennedy 0-2; P Looram, T Condon 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

NEMO RANGERS – MA Martin; K O’Sullivan, K Histon, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton, J Horgan; M Cronin, L Connolly (capt), B O’Driscoll. Subs: P Kerrigan for Dalton (h-t), L Horgan for O’Sullivan (h-t), C O’Brien for Fulignati (39), C Dalton for C Horgan (51), C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (58).

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS – M O’Reilly; J Morris, S Kennedy, J Peters (capt); T Condon, K Fahey, P Looram; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan; Conall Kennedy, J Lonergan, Cathal Deely; Colman Kennedy, S O’Connor, R Peters. Subs: P McGarry for R Peters (49), A Matassa for Deely (58), C Cannon for Fahey (60+1), C Smith for Colman Kennedy (60+3).

Ref – B Griffin (Kerry).