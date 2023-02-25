Clinical Mayo win again to boost Division 1 title aspirations as Tyrone crisis deepens

25 February 2023; Aidan O'Shea of Mayo is tackled by Padraig Dempsey of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

This was a landmark victory for Mayo for all sorts of reasons. Securing two more league points to bring their tally to six should be sufficient to secure their place in the top flight.

It was their first victory over Tyrone since their dispiriting loss in the 2021 All-Ireland final and remarkably it was their first win over the Ulster side in Castlebar in three decades.

The last time Mayo beat Tyrone at MacHale Park, Jack O’Shea was manager Maybe Kevin McStay is the lucky general Mayo has been seeking for more than half a century.

Mayo struggled for any traction in the first quarter as the visitors raced into an early three-point lead. But even then, Aidan O’Shea was troubling Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey in their limited aerials duels.

Ultimately Mayo turned the tide — they started to move the ball much faster out of defence. And it was a lighting run out of defence by Enda Hession which yielded their first goal which O’Shea scored.

O’Shea then set up a point for Conor Loftus as Mayo took charge and their fans were singing in the stands when Hampsey failed to cut out a sublime left-footed Crossfield kick pass from O’Shea allowing James Carr a clear run on goal and he beat Morgan with a low shot in the 31st minute

With his second converted free — Tyrone’s first score for 11 minutes — Morgan reduced the deficit to six points (2-5 to 0-5) just before the break.

Tyrone did get a badly needed point early in the second half, but the respite was short-lived as another lightning run from Hession on the left flank split the Tyrone defence. He played a delightful one-two with Ryan O’Donoghue and though Morgan saved his initially shot he followed and drove the rebound to the net.

Mayo failed to score a point from play in the first 25 minutes of the second half and only two scores in total. The margin was down to five with 10 minutes left as Mayo’s and the fans in the attendance of 12, 218 began to get restless.

Morgan saved Tyrone with a point-blank save from Diarmuid O’Connor eight minutes from the end; substitute Cillian O’Connor pointed the rebound and goalkeeper Colm Reape converted a long range free.

And the Mayo fans finally found their voice in the dying minutes Tommy Conroy made his first appearance since rupturing his ACL in the Sigerson Cup in February of last year and Diarmuid O’Connor hit Mayo’s fourth goal to wrap up the win.

Conn Kilpatrick was black carded late on, but it mattered little as Tyrone slumped to their third defeat on Connacht soil in this campaign. What will please Kevin McStay most is that 12 different Mayo players scored but the pressure is mounting on his Tyrone counterparts Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Scorers – Mayo: A O’Shea, J Carr, E Hession, D O’Connor 1-0 each, R O’Donoghue 0-3 (3f), M Ruane, C Loftus, J Carney, C O’Connor, C Reape(1f), F McDonagh, J Doherty 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-4 (3f), N Morgan 0-3 (3f), D Canavan,F Burns 0-2 each, R Canavan 0-1 (1f).

Mayo: C Reape 7; J Coyne 7, D McBrien 7, E Hession 8; S Coen 7, C Loftus 8, D McHugh 7; M Ruane 7, D O’Connor 8; F McDonagh 7, J Carney 7, J Flynn 6; A O’Shea 8 J Carr 7, R O’Donoghue 7. Subs: S Callinan (7) for Coyne (45), P Durcan (6) for Hession (45), J Doherty (5) for Loftus (56), C O’Connor for O’Shea (61), T Conroy for Carr (67).

Tyrone: N Morgan 7; M McKernan 6, C Munroe 5, P Hampsey 5; C Quinn 7, P Harte 7, D Mulgrew 7; B Kennedy 6, F Burns 8; C Meyler 7, C Kilpatrick 6, J Oguz 6; D McCurry 7, C McShane 4, D Canavan 7. Subs: N Devlin 6 for Munroe (42), M Donnelly 6 for McShane (50), R Canavan 6 for Mulgrew (50), K McGeary for Harte (61), L Rafferty for McKiernan (70).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).