Clifford-inspired Kingdom are already showing their championship credentials

The final 10 minutes of the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final could not be shown often enough to every Gaelic football player, coach and manager. Do yourself a treat after reading this and watch it on YouTube.

For me, Dublin’s effort between the 67th and 77th minutes of that game is one of the most impressive performances of discipline, technical ability, tactics and sheer will to win. A point down and a man down, not only did a defiant Dublin team manage to earn a draw when momentum seemed to be with Kerry, their forward unit managed to pin Kerry into their own half for what seemed an eternity.

That game marked the last time a Dublin team was genuinely challenged in a Championship match, as following their Páirc Uí Chaoimh washout, Kerry never got the opportunity to revisit that missed opportunity.

However, based on Saturday’s ruthless dimissal of Galway, all roads lead to a repeat this August, with David Clifford leading the way.

An interesting footnote to that 2019 thriller, is that Clifford never handled the ball during that frantic final 10 minutes. Not once.

Read More

Not any fault of his I might add; as Dublin strangled Kerry in their own half, he could do nothing but play a spectator role. Finishing with 3-6 to his name on Saturday, Kerry fans can be thankful that Peter Keane and his management team seem to have recognised that keeping ball fed to the Fossa wizard is a rewarding tactic.

Dublin will only ever be beaten by a team willing to both attack them, and one that possesses enough firepower to rack up 20 points in the white heat of Croke Park.

Kerry have such an arsenal, they now just need to install confidence and belief in their style of play to get the most from their offensive potential. Nothing bad has ever come from putting a size-five O’Neill’s in Clifford’s hands. Thurles next Sunday should give us a glimpse into the future.

Dublin will continue to do what Dublin do, until such time as a team comes up to their level. As Covid slowly releases its clench on Irish life, yesterday in Hyde Park, Dublin showed little sign of releasing their own grip on Sam Maguire.

In an entirely predictable contest, not even the absence of the exiled Dessie Farrell from the sideline impacted the Dubs, even if Cormac Costello would have preferred if his manager had been there to witness his eye-catching performance in the flesh. Competition for places between young and old will continue to push these players to be their best, and yesterday Costello had the cut of a man finally fatigued with life as an impact sub, and being the second most important Costello in Dublin GAA.

But, it is worth noting that with all of Dublin’s league games on the road, owing to their training breach, it will be the first time since as far back as 2010, that they will have played a run of three games outside of Croke Park. If you accept their Croker residency has given them an unfair advantage to date, well the opposite also applies, and newcomers like Michael Shiel and Seán MacMahon will have to cut their teeth in pastures beyond the Pale for now.

Such small margins, wherever they can be found, will help the half-dozen or so would-be challengers that could beat each other on a given day, but continue to lag behind the champions.

Up in Ulster we will embark on our own GAA equivalent of the Hunger Games, yet regrettably, it is difficult to see anything coming from the province to offer a genuine title challenge.

Donegal need to find more Grade A reliability to support the mercurial Michael Murphy to be considered realistic contenders, whereas Tyrone, under new management, look unlikely to find their new feet fast enough in a Mickey Harte-less world.

Out west, Galway – trapped in an identity crisis – seem to have laid waste to their emerging progress. Mayo, on the other hand, should enjoy their time out of the top-flight spotlight and continue to build on last year’s progress without fuss or fanfare, that will surely arrive later in the summer as they emerge from Connacht to face down Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final.

So with the opening round of the long-awaited 2021 season now up and running, Dessie Farrell will have surely taken note from his

armchair view, of the intent shown by Peter Keane’s Kerry. A slow-dance between the All-Ireland front runners in Thurles next weekend will provide some entertaining fair ahead of a likely quick-step showdown in August.

Should a mouth-watering repeat of 2019 materialise, don’t expect David Clifford to remain idle for the closing stages again.