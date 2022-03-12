Clifford gets Kingdom out of a tight corner with late free as Mayo boss Horan refuses to talk in solidarity action

Kerry remain in pole position to secure a third Allianz League title on the spin after ending both Mayo’s unbeaten record in this season’s competition and their 12-season unbeaten league run on Kerry soil last night.

Remarkably this is Kerry’s first league win over Mayo on home soil since 2009 when Jack O’Connor was in the first season of his second term as Kingdom boss.

A point from David Clifford in the sixth minute of injury-time won by substitute Stephen O’Brien secured the two points for Jack O’Connor’s side.

So far in this reign his team has scarcely put a foot wrong. They are now on an eight-match unbeaten run and have secured a place in the league final barring the most unlikely combination of results in the remaining round-robin fixtures.

Mayo still has an opportunity to make the league decider on the first weekend in April though at this stage their focus is probably switching towards their Connacht championship showdown against Galway on April 24.

Mayo dominated territorially early but converted just one of their three early scoring chances through Matthew Ruane as they struggled against Kerry’s blanket defence.

Kerry replied with a brace of points – the first a spectacular effort from Clifford after he slipped his marker Oisín Mullin.

Mayo almost coughed up a goal in the 11th minute when Fergal Boland was turned over and Dara Moynihan linked up with David Clifford, but Tony Brosnan opted to fist the ball over the bar rather than test goalkeeper Rob Hennelly.

When they had an opportunity Mayo pressed up on the Kerry kickout and caused headaches for Shane Murphy. Ruane turned over one of his re-starts and linked up with Fergal Boland who made it a one-point game (4-3) after 16 minutes.

David Clifford was centrally involved in the game’s only goal when he started the move linking up with Adrian Spillane on the right flank and his pass was expertly finished to the net by Tony Brosnan.

Mayo should have replied immediately after Aidan O’Shea put Aiden Orme through, but he pulled his shot wide – and Mayo’s poor finishing cost them in the half as they chalked up five wides compared to three for the home side, though Kerry did drop three shots short.

Scores were at a premium for the remainder of the half and though Clifford availed of a Stephen Coen error to kick Kerry’s sixth point. All but two of those scores came directly from Mayo turnovers.

Mayo’s growing dominance in the middle third became more pronounced though with Ruane, Jordan Flynn and Aidan O’Shea putting in big shifts. The visitors should have had a goal in injury-time. Again, Ruane was centrally involved but ’keeper Murphy brilliantly turned Diarmuid O’Connor’s shot around the post for a ‘45 which Rob Hennelly converted to leave Kerry 1-6 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Brosnan and O’Donoghue (free) exchanged early second half points. Then Kevin McLoughlin who was only seconds on the field turned over Kerry possession. He combined with Aidan O’Shea who linked up with Fergal Boland to hit his third point.

David Clifford was awarded a point that looked wide, but corner-forward O’Donoghue made it a two-point game after winning a brilliant mark.

Paudie Clifford miscued a 13-metre free which would have given Kerry a four-point advantage in the 56th minute and when O’Donoghue nailed a more difficult free at the other end immediately afterward it was back to a two-point game again.

Down the straight Dara Moynihan was penalised for being too close to a long-range free from Rob Hennelly and O’Donoghue converted the free before Ruane levelled the tie with seven minutes of normal time left.

A Clifford free off the post restored Kerry’s advantage; Paddy Durcan was wide with two long-range efforts as the six minutes of injury time was signalled. Mullin won a dubious free which O’Donoghue nailed to level the tie in the 73rd minute.

But Kerry managed to break out and Aidan O’Shea fouled substitute Stephen O’Brien which Clifford converted and it proved the winning score. For once Kerry prevailed in a tight finish. They will have concerns about the effectiveness of their midfielder pairing.

But on a night when the weather again proved a spoil sport they will be happy to finally win on home soil against Mayo.

Mayo manager James Horan did not speak to the media before or after the match. According to a County Board spokesman he took his action in solidarity with the GPA who are in dispute with Croke Park authorities over players’ expenses.

Scorers – Kerry: D Clifford 0-6 (2f); T Brosnan 1-2; J Savage 0-2 (2f); D Moynihan J Barry 0-1 each. Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-7 (6f, m); F Boland 0-3; M Ruane 0-2; R Hennelly (‘45), A Orme 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B O’Beaglaioch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, T Brosnan. Subs: S O’Brien for A Spillane (46), K Spillane for Savage (48), G Crowley for Casey (56), M Burns for P Clifford (66), P Warren for G O’Sullivan (70+4).

Mayo: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; J Flynn, M Ruane; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for Coen (h-t), K McLoughlin for Carney (43), F Irwin for Orme (56), C Loftus for Boland (67), F McDonagh for O’Connor (70+1).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).