Clifford brothers shine as Fossa brush Castletown aside to book Croke Park slot

Fossa goal-scorer Cian O'Shea in action against Castletown during the AIB All Ireland Club JFC semi-final in Portaloise on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Denis Byrne

The Clifford brothers David and Paudie are Croke Park bound again after Kerry champions Fossa hammered Castletown to secure a place in Sunday week’s All-Ireland Junior final against Stewartstown from Tyrone.

Even though David top-scored again with 0-7 it was Paudie who was the star of the show.

Goals from Cian O’Shea, Emmet O’Shea and Eoin Talbot – two of which were scored when Fossa had the aid of the elements in the first half – proved the difference between the sides.

Indeed, if not for the heroics of Castletown goalkeeper Jonathan Ginnity the Meath side would have suffered a more comprehensive defeats as he made four point- blank saves.

Fossa had the advantage of a very strong wind and though Castletown created the first scoring chance it was the Kerry champions who dominated the early exchanges. It took David Clifford only two minutes to get his hands on the ball and he opened their account.

By the seventh minute it was 0-4-to 0-0 to Fossa and but only a brilliant save from Castletown goalkeeper Jonathan Ginnity who denied Paudie Clifford after his younger sibling put him through the deficit would have been greater.

But with Kevin Ross doing well at full forward Castletown got back into the match with a brace of scores and should have had a goal but Darren Finney fluffed his effort.

David Clifford replied with another two points – one from a free won by Paudie – before the Munster side struck for a crucial goal.

Ironically the move began when a rare error from David Clifford resulted in the ball breaking free. Paudie botreacted fastest, grabbing possession, and releasing Emmet O’Shea who timed his cross to perfection and Cian O’Shea palmed it to the net.

Paudie Clifford’s move to a more attacking role continued to pay dividends and after Fossa were denied by two goal-line clearances in the space of thirty seconds, they breached the Castletown defence again three minutes from the break when Clifford’s pin-point accurate cross was palmed to the net by Emmet O’Shea.

Castletown did give themselves a lifeline by hitting the last two scores of the half – both from frees – to leave the half-time score Fossa 2-7; Castletown 0-6.

Fossa were slow to emerge for the second half but once the ball was thrown in they hit fifth gear and scored 1-2 without reply. David Clifford supplied the pass for midfielder Eoin Talbot, who raced through and calmly slotted the ball home.

Though Castletown did score a brace of points their challenge started to falter. Only two brilliant saves from keeper Jonathan McGinnity kept them in the match and Paudie Clifford had a goal disallowed.

David Clifford cut loose with two excellent points to give Fossa an a 13-point advantage after 43 minutes and there was no way back for Castletown who managed to score just five points with the wind in the second half.

Castletown’s Declan Cribbin was red-carded and Harry Buckley was black-carded in an otherwise uneventful final quarter as both teams ran their benches.

The biggest excitement came at the final whistle when hundreds of kids rushed onto the field looking for David Clifford’s autograph.

Scorers:

Fossa: D Clifford 0-7 (1f), E O’Shea 1-1 (1f), E Talbot C O’Shea 1-0 each. P Clifford 0-2,( 1 45), M Rennie 0-1, H Buckley, D O’Keeffe, T O’Shea 0-1 each.

Castletown: K Ross 0-6, (3f, 1m),S Doherty R O’Connell (1f), 0-2 each, K Price 0-1,

Teams –

Fossa – S O’Sullivan; B Myers, F Coffey, K McCarthy; D O’Keeffe, P Clifford, D O’Connell; E Talbot, P Sheehan; H Buckley, M Rennie, C O’Shea; R Doyle, D Clifford, E O’Shea. Subs: B Colleran for Doyle ht; A Wharton for Sheehan 48, T O’Shea for E O’Shea 50, C Doyle for McCarthy 56, M Dennelly for Rennie 60

Castletown – J Ginnity; N Smyth, E Hoey, A Matthews; K Price, S Hoey, E Reid; R O’Connell, K Smyth; D Finney, G Farrelly, D Ginnity; S Doherty K Ross, D Cribbin. Subs: K Markey for Smyth 35, R Hoey for Reid 42, M Kelly for D Ginnity 48,C Farrelly for G Farrelly 60+1, C Price for Hoey 60+2

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)