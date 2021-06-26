Clifford and O'Shea combine for 2-13 as potent Kerry attack proves too strong for Clare

Darragh Bohannan of Clare fields the ball ahead of Diarmuid O’Connor. Photo: Dáire Brennan

AFTER eight minutes in Killarney tonight, Kerry had five points scored already in their Munster quarter-final.

Clare, the visitors, had barely ventured out of their half. Kerry looked in the mood. It looked like we might be treated to the sort of exhibition Peter Keane’s men tortured Tyrone with a couple of weeks back.

Swiftly and clinically, Seán O’Shea had gone about suppling four of those scores – David Clifford, the other.

Against a gusty breeze, Clare were pinned in for most of that short but destructive period, reduced to high-lofted kick-outs aimed at Darren O’Neill, most of which were easily picked off and repurposed into Kerry attacks.

At that moment in time, everything looked not only hunky for Kerry, but dory as well.

And then Clare, belatedly, carved themselves a little perch in the game.

Just as they had allowed Mayo build an 11-point lead in their promotion playoff two weeks back before studiously chipping away at the deficit, they quickly resolved themselves to the same effort here.

Over the next 26 minutes, they matched Kerry’s output, 0-4 each.

Eoin Cleary hit three points, two of huge quality. Seán Collins was the busiest man on the pitch.

Kerry, so sleek and efficient in the game’s early movement, became sloppy under pressure.

In short, we had ourselves a game. A genuine contest on a day when the championship began to the clanging sound of hammerings being pounded out around the country.

And then, from nothing, came the killer score.

In that Mayo game two weeks ago, Clare conceded 2-9 out of 2-22 directly from turnovers.

Afterwards, Colm Collins highlighted it as a matter requiring urgent improvement.

And for the most part, they carried and protected the ball well, particularly in the face of heavy Kerry hits.

But under little real pressure, in a prosaic passage in the game, Conor Jordan hand-passed the ball directly to Paudie Clifford along the Clare ’65 as Clare kept possession.

Worse.

O’Shea had remained inside the Clare cover on his own.

Immediately, Clifford spotted his man and kicked the ball in.

O’Shea went low and hit his target. The contest, effectively, was over.

A Clare victory was probably beyond the boundaries of credibility to begin with. But whatever chance they had of making this one into a battle, their prospects of turning around nine-point deficit were nil.

So in the end, we had a nothing sort of a win for Kerry. They picked up speed towards the end, when their bench added life and Clare wilted.

But certainly, there was nothing to it that enlightened any further as to their All-Ireland winning capabilities.

For the most part, this was not vintage Kerry.

But it is a sign of their attacking potency that they wracked up 3-22 against a solid, but ultimately limited Clare team.

And for Clare, their championship is cut to a single game. They were handed the bum draw of the 2021 All-Ireland SFC and bid adieu to the season after just 70 minutes.

Whatever structure the All-Ireland SFC takes post Covid, this surely serves as strong argument against the retention of a straight knock-out system.

Clare, easily a top-12 team in football, had their entire season defined by the worst possible draw in Munster.

The omens for Clare here weren’t great to begin with.

This was the 13th meeting between the counties in championship football in Killarney.

A draw in the 1950 Munster semi-final was the only result Clare mustered in those games.

Kerry haven’t lost a championship match in Fitzgerald Stadium since Cork’s 1995 Munster final coup.

And they began where they left off against Tyrone in the league, quickly totting up a five-point lead, only to lull unexpectedly for the rest of the half until O’Shea’s goal.

Cleary led the Clare comeback but Seán Collins was a constant source of quick ball and smart decisions.

Even with David Clifford lurking in the corner and O’Shea deadly, Kerry couldn’t secure the type of early and accurate ball required to unlock their scoring potential.

Between them, the pair contributed 2-13 of Kerry’s scoring total tonight, enough to beat Clare on its own.

In the second half, requiring a goal, Clare put O’Neill on the edge of the square.

An enormous man, the Éire Óg player hasn’t started a championship match for Clare in 11 years after a lengthy absence from the panel.

And even if he didn’t win the sort of ball Clare management might have intended, he took David Moran with him to the edge of the Kerry square each time he wandered in.

Instead, it was left to Cleary to lead Clare’s fightback. He finished with 0-6 (2f), although David Tubridy’s second-half goal was just reward for Clare’s refusal to buckle.

Peter Keane had the luxury of being able to bring Killian Spillane and Tommy Walsh off the bench and they got a second goal from a Clare turnover.

Adrian Spillane forced the spill and then played in the onrushing Clifford, who smashed the ball into the roof of the Clare net, just a minute before being taken off having sustained a knock.

Micheál Burns added another as Kerry’s late flurry added a slightly deceiving glare to the final scoreline.

SCORERS – Kerry: S O’Shea 1-7 (0-3f), D Clifford 1-6 (0-3f), K Spillane 0-3, M Burns 1-0, P Clifford, G White 0-2 each, D Moran, P Geaney 0-1 each. Clare: E Cleary 0-6 (2f), D Tubridy 1-1 (0-1f), D Bohannan 0-2, P Collins, E McMahon 0-1 each.

KERRY: K Fitzgibbon; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford. Subs: T Morley for O’Sullivan (53), K Spillane for Moynihan (53), T Walsh for O’Brien (55), A Spillane for Moran (58), M Burns for D Clifford (68)

CLARE: S Ryan; C O’Dea, C Russell, C Brennan; C Jordan, S Collins, C Ó hAiniféin; D O’Neill, D Bohannan; P Lillis, E Cleary, P Collins; G Cooney, C O’Connor, D Tubridy. Subs: E McMahon for O’Connor (15 inj), S Rouine for Ó hAiniféin (17), J McGann for P Collins (h-t), D Walsh for Jordan (44), K Sexton for Cooney (49)

REF: J Henry (Mayo)