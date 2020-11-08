| 14.1°C Dublin

Clifford and his colleagues could have a field day. I don't give Cork a prayer against Kerry

Pat Spillane

David Clifford is looking to lead Kerry past Cork and into a Munster final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Ahead of another busy GAA Sunday, Pat Spillane looks ahead to all the football action.

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL

CORK v KERRY, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.0, RTÉ2

