Clarke hails U-20 players for ‘sensitive’ response to emotional final

Down manager Conor Laverty gives a speech to both sides after the EirGrid Ulster U-20 football final between Down and Monaghan last Friday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Down star Martin Clarke has paid tribute to both sets of players for the spectacle they provided in the most trying of circumstances in Friday’s thrilling Ulster U-20 final.

The Mourne county overcame Monaghan in a game that was played in the aftermath of the tragic passing of Farney captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. There were emotional scenes on the pitch after the game as Down manager Conor Laverty addressed both sets of players before offering their condolences to their Monaghan counterparts. And Clarke agreed the sensitivity of the occasion was well handled by all involved.

“That’s what we are most proud of,” Clarke replied when asked about how the Down youngsters had carried themselves. “Aside from football, both groups of players will grow a lot from this occasion and hopefully they can use it in their football and their lives as well.

“We knew what the opposition had gone through, it’s unthinkable for young fellas to go through that and the management team such a tragic loss of such a great young man. So of course we were sensitive to that.

“But given the player he was as well we knew we had to do it justice, we couldn’t come into the game half-hearted, we had to give it our all and that’s what both sides did.”

Clarke is part of a heavyweight Down backroom team that is led by Laverty and also includes Meath great Seán Boylan.

“The lads really pushed on when the chips were down and we’re so proud of the group. We feel we have a lot of work done in training physically and mentally to be able to deal with setbacks and go again.

“Monaghan kept coming at us but thankfully we got to the whistle for full-time because they had the ascendancy.”

Down face Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday.