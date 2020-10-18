Clare too strong for Covid-hit Fermanagh as brave showing not enough to prevent relegation

Keelan Sexton of Clare in action against Kane Connor and Eoin Donnelly of Fermanagh during the Allianz Football League Division 2 at Cusack Park. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

CLARE moved one step away from the relegation zone by defeating Fermanagh at Cusack Park yesterday and in doing so relegated their understrength opponents.

The home side led by 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time with the first half’s only goal coming from Joe McGann. Both sides spurned early goal chances with Clare’s Jamie Malone blazing wide and Fermanagh’s Conal Jones doing likewise at the other end.

The visitors utilised two sweepers at times in an attempt to reduce Clare’s scoring chances and the plan worked apart from some sloppy defending for McGann’s goal.

In the second half the visitors came close to raising a green flag on a number of occasions. Darragh McGurn going close and then sub Aidan Breen hit an upright with the rebound falling for Declan McCusker, but he drilled wide. Fermanagh did eventually grab a goal from a penalty by Eddie Courtney but it was to be the last score.

Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin was disappointed with the result with happy with his side.

“I’m proud of the younger boys. I think it’s the story of our season. We should have been coming away with the two points. I think we were far and away the better team. But Clare are seasoned campaigners. (Eoin) Cleary is a very good player and the big score for me was the one he got just before half-time.”

SCORERS:

Clare: E Cleary 0-4 (1f, 1’45); J McGann 1-0; J Malone 0-3; K Sexton 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); C O’Connor, C O’Dea 0-1 each.

Fermanagh: T Corrigan 0-5 (3f); E Courtney 1-0 (pen); D McCusker 0-2; C Corrigan, D McGurn 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

CLARE – E Tubridy 7; G Kelly 7, C Brennan 7, E Collins 7; A Sweeney 7, A Fitzgerald 7, P Lillis 7; C O’Connor 7, C Russell 7; E McMahon 6, E Cleary 8, J Malone 7; K Sexton 7, J McGann 7, C O’Dea 8. Subs: G Brennan 8 for McMahon (40), P Collins 7 for Sweeney (59), D Tubridy 7 for McGann (65), S Collins 7 for E Collins (67), K Harnett 7 for Fitzgerald (67).

FERMANAGH – S McNally 7; P McCusker 6, L Flanagan 7, K Connor 7; J Largo Ellis 7, J McMahon 7, C McManus 7; E Donnelly 7, S McGullion 7; R Jones 7, C Jones 7, C Corrigan 7; D McCusker 7, T Corrigan 7, R O’Callaghan 7. Subs: D McGurn 7 for P McCusker (46), A Breen 7 for C Jones (46), E Courtney 7 for Corrigan (58), L McStravick 6 for O’Callaghan (58), D O’Cathlin for McGullion (70).

REF - J Bermingham (Cork)

Online Editors