Clare stun Cork in Munster SFC with Cillian Rouine as unlikely hero

Munster SFC quarter-final: Clare 0-14 Cork 0-13

Clare players Keelan Sexton, 13, and Eoin Cleary celebrate after their side's victory over Cork in the Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Clare defeated Cork in the championship for the first time since 1997, and only second time in 82 years, with a sensational finish at Cusack Park against favourites Cork.