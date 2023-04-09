Clare stun Cork in Munster SFC with Cillian Rouine as unlikely hero

Clare defeated Cork in the championship for the first time since 1997, and only second time in 82 years, with a sensational finish at Cusack Park against favourites Cork.

With the last attack, in the fifth minute of injury time, corner-back Cillian Rouine took a ball from Jamie Malone and ran on unmarked before fisting over the bar.

Soon after the final whistle sounded to leave Clare in ecstasy and still in contention for the Sam Maguire, which will be guaranteed if they beat Limerick in the Munster semi finals in the Gaelic Grounds in a fortnight.

Cork looked to have earned a draw and extra time when corner-back Kevin O’Donovan kicked a brave point in the fourth minute of injury-time with Clare defending desperately.

Before that there had been several minutes of tense play since Eoin Cleary’s free in the 65th minute, won by Keelan Sexton, edged Clare in front, having trailed by two points at half time and by four early in the second half.

When the sides met in the league last month Cork won convincingly, 3-10 to 1-8, going on to retain their Division 2 status while Clare relinquished theirs after seven seasons. But Clare turned that form on its head and improved after the interval in what was a riveting second half.

Cork gave first championship starts to Chris Óg Jones, Luke Fahy and Tommy Walsh, and Steven Sherlock, their top-scorer in the league, was a late replacement for Brian Hurley. Sherlock finished with 0-10, punishing poor Clare discipline in the first half in particular.

Of Cork’s 0-6 first half total five came from Sherlock frees, the other a peach from play by centre back Rory Maguire.

Having conceded three goals to Cork in the league Clare crowded their defence but Cork still looked dangerous.

In the 21st minute there was enormous relief for the home team when a Clare kick-out was intercepted and Cork attacked with pace, before Brian O’Driscoll’s shot came off the underside of the crossbar.

It was the only goal chance of the first half, with Clare never threatening one, conceding much of the ball to Cork and looking to hit them on the counter-attack.

But after a bright start when Sexton kicked their opening two scores with wind advantage, one off either foot, they were unable to put Cork under any sustained pressure. After Sexton’s second point in the fifth minute they scored only two more over the rest of the half. Podge Collins’ point after 29 minutes was their first since Cleary hit one from play in the 16th to nudge them 0-3 to 0-2 in front.

They paid the price for poor finishing and taking poor options, with Emmett McMahon missing a free off the hands from 20m, one of seven first half wides to just three from Cork.

Sherlock’s fourth free, after a foul by Malone, edged Cork in front for the first time, 0-4 to 0-3, in the 20th minute, a lead they held to the break, when they went off the field 0-6 to 0-4 in front with the breeze to come, Clare taking off a below-par Cathal O’Connor. He was replaced by Darren O’Neill for the final half who had a notable impact.

Cork restarted impressively. After an opening score from McMahon, Cork hit three without reply from Sherlock, a free and 45, and Sean Powter to lead 0-9 to 0-5 by the 40th minute.

Clare were in trouble but they responded with the best spell, scores from captain Cleary, from a free and from play, and a beauty from Sexton after he sold a dummy to leave only one between them, 0-8, 0-9, with 45 minutes played. Sexton finished with four from play and was fouled for a couple of other Clare scores.

Yet Clare continued to blow scoring chances, Sexton wide from a free and Dermot Coughlan also missing the target before being hauled ashore. They managed to draw level when McMahon hit his second point after a kick pass by Collins, leaving them all square at 0-9 a piece with 54 minutes played.

Sherlock restored Cork’s lead with another free but Sexton levelled with play and Sherlock and Gavin Cooney traded points before Malone hit a curling shot over the bar to give Clare the lead with eight minutes left, 0-12, 0-11. They hadn’t led Cork since the 18th minute of the first half and the crowd sensed an upset.

Three minutes before midfielder Darragh Bohannon had an excellent goal chance but his shot was parried by Micheal Martin, while in the closing stages a Rory Maguire point attempt was saved by Stephen Ryan at full stretch.

Cork now have to wait to see if they will be competing in the last 16.

Clare prepare for Limerick who defeated them in the championship last year.

Scorers: Clare - K Sexton 0-4; E Cleary 0-4 (2fs); E McMahon 0-2, P Collins, J Malone, G Cooney, R Rouine 0-1 each. Cork - S Sherlock 0-10 (7fs, 1 45); R Maguire, S Powter, K O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: D O’Neill for O’Connor (ht); G Cooney for Coughlan (50); M McInerney for McMahon (68); A Sweeney for Collins (73).

Cork: M Martin; K O’Donovan, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, C Jones, S Sherlock. Subs: K O’Hanlon for McSweeney (49); C Corbett for Jones (57); J O’Rourke for O’Driscoll & C Kiely for Fay (67).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

Attendance: 3,661