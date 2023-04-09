| 11.8°C Dublin

Clare stun Cork in Munster SFC with Cillian Rouine as unlikely hero

Clare 0-14 Cork 0-13

Clare players Keelan Sexton, 13, and Eoin Cleary celebrate after their side's victory over Cork in the Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Clare players Keelan Sexton, 13, and Eoin Cleary celebrate after their side's victory over Cork in the Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Clare defeated Cork in the championship for the first time since 1997, and only second time in 82 years, with a sensational finish at Cusack Park against favourites Cork.

With the last attack, in the fifth minute of injury time, corner-back Cillian Rouine took a ball from Jamie Malone and ran on unmarked before fisting over the bar.

