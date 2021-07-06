Clare star David Tubridy receives honourary life membership from Trump Doonbeg

Clare football's star forward David Tubridy has been honoured by former American president Donald Trump - sort of.

After putting down another stellar campaign with the Banner, Doonbeg man Tubridy carved out a significant piece of history for himself when he became the all-time top scorer in the history of the football league.

The 1-8 he landed in a brilliant display against Cork brought his tally to in his 14-season career tally to 22-412 (478 points), which saw him pass the previous record held by Sligo great Mickey Kearins (469 points).

“I don’t keep track but it’s great that I have that, I suppose," Tubridy said at the time. "It’s got tougher over the last few years, you’re moving up and playing against top players, and it’s great to get a chance to compete against those players, but it feels good, I can’t complain about that.”

Trump Doonbeg bestowed an Honourary Life Membership on our local GAA football star, David Tubridy in recognition of his recent achievement, highest scorer on record in the GAA National Football League@officialgaa @GaaClare @RTEgaa

Photocredit:JohnKelly @ClareChampion pic.twitter.com/ykEmcXoqIU — Trump Doonbeg (@TrumpDoonbeg) July 6, 2021

And now his achievement has been recognised by local hotel Trump Doonbeg, which is owned by former US president Donald Trump. The resort bestowed an Honourary Life Membership on the Clare man.

Tubridy went on to add another three points in the narrow defeat to Mayo to further extend his lead at the top of the charts. And with Clare fans hopeful the 34-year-old will remain in harness for yet another campaign in 2022, he could yet add to that tally.