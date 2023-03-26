Clare restore some pride with convincing win over Limerick

With both sides destined for Division 3 before a ball was kicked, Clare did restore some much-needed pride with a commanding Shannonside derby victory over Limerick in Cusack Park Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

Despite reshuffling his pack and only possessing five starters from the neighbour’s 2022 Munster Championship clash, Clare manager Colm Collins will be satisfied with a timely jolt of confidence ahead of their provincial opener against Cork at the same venue in a fortnight’s time.

Leading from start to finish, the Banner dictated matters from the outset when utilising the conditions to kick six of the first seven points through five different scorers.

While glorious goal chances at the end of the half for Aaron Griffin and Mark McInerney were both repelled by Limerick captain Donal O’Sullivan, Keelan Sexton kicked five points to help a slicker home side to a 0-11 to 0-3 interval cushion.

A James Naughton-led Limerick revival on the restart would be short-lived however, as a straight red card for Adrian Enright allied to an almost immediate opening goal down the other end for Mark McInerney effectively put the result beyond any doubt nearing the turn of the final quarter at 1-11 to 0-6.

With that, Emmet McMahon (3) and Aaron Griffin (2) capped off impressive scoring displays before Ciaran Downes was teed up by Podge Collins for a second home goal on the 70-minute mark to lift the home spirits somewhat following seven successive Division 2 campaigns.

Limerick await the winners of Clare and Cork in the Munster semi-final in a month’s time but off the back of a pointless National League run, will require a vast improvement if they are to turn around their season.

SCORERS

Clare: K Sexton (2f), E McMahon (1f) 0-5 each; M McInerney 1-2 (2f); A Griffin 0-3; C Downes 1-0; D Walsh, P Collins, S Griffin 0-1 each

Limerick: J Naughton 0-5 (2f); P Nash 0-2; K Ryan, C Sheehan 0-1 each

TEAMS

Clare: S Ryan; M Garry, C Russell, C Rouine; I Ugwueru, J Malone, D Walsh; E McMahon, D Bohannon; B Rouine, P Collins, C Downes; M McInerney, K Sexton, A Griffin

Subs: P Lillis for B. Rouine (46), S Griffin for Sexton (52), D Nagle for Russell (62), D Keating for Bohannon (62)

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, B Fanning; G Brown, B Coleman, C Sheehan; C Fahy, C McSweeney; A Enright, K Ryan, P Maher; P Nash, J Naughton, D Lyons

Subs: B Donovan for Ryan (HT), A O’Sullivan for D. O’Sullivan (HT), T McCarthy for Brown (53), D Noonan for Lyons (53), C Woulfe for Fanning (57)

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)