Clare midfielder Gary Brennan calls time on inter-county football career

Gary Brennan has decided to step away from inter-county football. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CLARE veteran Gary Brennan has called time on his inter-county football career.

The talismanic midfielder has confirmed to local newspaper The Clare Echo that he will not be involved with Colm Collins’ squad in 2021.

Brennan made his Clare debut as a teenager under the late Páidí Ó Sé back in 2007, and went on to become one of the most admired performers from the so-called lesser lights of county football.

Brennan originally opted off the Banner County panel last year as he had plans to travel, but those ambitions were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic and he returned to the Clare fold last autumn for the concluding stages of the Allianz League and the championship.

Based on these reports it would appear that his Clare swansong will have come in their Munster SFC quarter-final defeat to Tipperary.

A noted dual player, he will continue to play club hurling with Ballyea and football with Clondegad.

