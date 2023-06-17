Clare boss Colm Collins steps down following defeat to Derry

Derry were pushed to the limit before coming out on top in this All-Ireland SFC round-robin tie in Longford.

A first glance at the scoreboard would suggest this was comfortable victory for the Ulster champions, but in fact it was anything but with Clare, who saw their long-serving manager Colm Collins step down after the game, pushing them all the way.

Derry made the early running and with Shane McGuigan and Paul, Cassidy in fine form, they built up an early lead. But Emmet McMahon’s 22nd-minute goal briefly shot the Munster men into a one-point advantage and the Banner men stayed in touch with the Ulster champions for the remainder of what was largely a tetchy opening period.

Derry had started with the intent of a side hell-bent on claiming top spot, but once McMahon rolled the ball into the Derry net, Clare’s confidence soared and the Oak Leaf side found themselves in a dogfight.

But a blistering start to the second half, including a quick-fire 1-2 in less than two minutes highlighted by a goal from Benny Heron in the 47th minute, allowed Derry to take a more secure grip on the game.

McGuigan’s accuracy sustained Derry’s authority and with Gareth McKinless, Niall Loughlin and Emmet Doherty throwing their weight behind Derry’s attacking surges, the Ulster men managed to retain their hold on the initiative.

As the second half progressed, Clare’s forays became more limited and with Derry’s substitutes making an impact the team managed to close out the game comfortably in the end.

This win, coupled with Donegal’s victory over Monaghan, meant that Derry finish top of Sam Maguire Group 4, and last year’s beaten semi-finalists can look forward to another All-Ireland quarter-final contest in two weeks’ time.

Scorers — Derry: S McGuigan 0-9 (4f); N Loughlin 0-4 (1f); B Heron 1-0; P Cassidy, O Lynch, G McKinless 0-2 each; E Doherty 0-1. Clare: E McMahon 1-6 (6f); J Malone 0-3 (1f); D Bohannon, D Walsh, M Garry, M McInerney 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch; Pádraig Cassidy, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; B Heron, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Subs: N Toner for Pádraig Cassidy (47), Ben McCarron for McFaul (56), Shea Downey for B Heron (60), Paul McNeil for Glass (66), D Cassidy for McEvoy (72).

Clare: S Ryan; R Lanigan, C Russell, M Doherty; A Sweeney, P Lillis, C Rouine; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; D Walsh, E McMahon, J Malone; B McNamara, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: M Garry for Rouine (h-t), A Griffin for O’Connor (51), I Ugweru for Sweeney (53), M McInerney (53), D O’Neill for Bohannon (67).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).