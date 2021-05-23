Cillian O'Sullivan brace helps Meath see off Down and book Division 2 semi-final berth

Meath's Seamus Lavin in action against Barry O'Hagan of Down during the Allianz Football League Division 2 North clash at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Two second half Cillian O’Sullivan goals help Meath secure an Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final spot in a rain-soaked Armagh.

In a game that was played in the Athletic Grounds after Down had lost home advantage having been deemed to be in breach of GAA training regulations, this result also tidied up the business of division two north ahead of the final round of games.

The Royals join Mayo in the promotion shake-up while Down and Westmeath head for relegation play-offs.

Meath made sure of the game in the second half thanks to those O’Sullivan goals, which came in a five minute window and either side of a black card for Down’s Jonny Flynn.

O'Sullivan's second was a brilliant solo effort that began with a chip lift and saw the Moynalvey club man squeeze his shot in off the post.

And from there, Andy McEntee’s side never looked troubled as they cruised to their second win in a week while insult was added to Down injury as they finished with 14 men after Gerard McGovern was shown a straight red card with time almost up.

Meath had made life hard for themselves in the first half. shipped their first black card of the afternoon after just 30 seconds when Eoin Harkin was sent to the bin but the Royals were the dominant force for the next ten minutes with Cathal Hickey and Mathew Costello adding fine points.

And it might have been even better for the Royals but Donal Keogan saw his goalbound effort cannon back off the bar.

By the time Meath were restored to 15, they led 0-4 to 0-1 but Down closed the gap with Corey Quinn steering over two fines points.

Down, who were playing in Armagh after losing home advantage due to their training ban breach earlier this year, were three in arrears when Meath picked up their second black of the afternoon.

Shane McEntee was sent to the bin but by the time he returned, the Royals were still two to the good. However they had another good goal chance but this time Cillian O’Sullivan was denied by a brilliant Marc Reid save.

Paul Devlin and Jordan Morris swapped frees to see Meath take a 0-8 to 0-6 lead in at the break.

However, Meath took control through O’Sullivan’s goals and never looked back.

SCORERS – Meath: J Morris 0-7 (3f), C O’Sullivan 2-1, C Hickey, B McMahon (1m), E Wallace, M Costello, A Colgan (1 45), T O’Reilly (1f), E Devine (1m) 0-1 each. Down: P Devlin 0-5 (5f), C Quinn 0-4 (1f), R McEvoy (1f), C McCrickard (1f) 0-2 each, B O’Hagan (1f) 0-1.

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, E Harkin; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; B Menton, P Harnan; E Devine, B McMahon, M Costello; J Morris, T O’Reilly, C O’Sullivan Subs: R Ryan for Harkin (24), E Wallace for Hickey, J Scully for McMahon (both 53), J Conlon for Morris, D Campion for O’Sullivan (both 61), G McCoy for Costello (68), D Dixon for McEntee (72).

Down: M Reid; P Fegan, G McGovern, P Murdock; P Laverty, D O’Hagan, C Mooney; R McEvoy, J Flynn; J Guinness, B O’Hagan, L Kerr; D Guinness, C Quinn, P Devlin. Subs: C Doherty for J Guinness (41), J Wallace for O’Reilly (47), P Branagan for Mooney, S McConville for Kerr (both 50), G Collins for D O’Hagan (53), C Gough for Flynn, C McCrickard for B O’Hagan (both 55), D Savage for Quinn (61).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).