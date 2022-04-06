Cillian O’Sullivan appointed as captain of Meath footballers

Cillian O'Sullivan of Meath gets the better of Derry's Shane Loughlin. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

CILLIAN O’SULLIVAN has been confirmed as Meath’s new football captain for their upcoming championship campaign.

The Moynalvey clubman has taken over the armband from Shane McEntee, who jetted out to Mali in March for a six-month peacekeeping tour of duty with the Irish Defence Forces. Meath open their Leinster SFC campaign against either Laois or Wicklow on May 1.

O’Sullivan initially assumed the role after McEntee’s departure but, in his injury-enforced absence, full-back Conor McGill stood in as captain for Meath’s final league outing against Derry last Sunday week.

The jet-heeled O’Sullivan is no stranger to manager Andy McEntee, who managed the player as a minor back in 2012 when the Royals lost the All-Ireland MFC final to Dublin.

Shane McEntee, son of Andy, was also part of that team and likewise graduated to the senior ranks. He took over as skipper last year, succeeding joint-captains Bryan Menton and Donal Keogan, but then announced a month ago that he was stepping away for an overseas Army mission.

McEntee’s last outing as skipper came against Offaly in late February; he then played for his club, St Peter’s of Dunboyne, a week later. “Last Saturday marked my last outing on the football field for the time being,” he announced at the time.

“It has been an incredible honour to captain my county over the last 12 months and while it won’t be easy watching on from a far, I am extremely excited about deploying on my first overseas mission with the Irish Defence Forces.

“These two passions in my life have complemented each other brilliantly, with many of the lessons learned in one field being equally applicable to the other. I look forward to drawing on these experiences and gaining many more over the next six months.”

Meanwhile, another former Meath captain - Seamus Kenny – is departing his role with the county board.

Meath GAA has announced that Kenny will be leaving his position as operations manager to take up a new role at Central Council level, adding: “We are grateful for Seamus' service, and we will continue to collaborate closely with him in his new job.”