Cillian O'Connor to miss Mayo's first three National League games over knee injury sustained because of his running style

CILLIAN O’Connor is set to miss at least the first three of Mayo’s Allianz League Division 1 fixtures as he continues his recovery from a knee operation.

O’Connor underwent keyhole surgery on the joint in mid December following Ballintubber’s Connacht final defeat to Corofin and today, predicted he would return to light pitch training “in the next few weeks.”

“And then depending on how it reacts to that first bit of training, that will determine when I’m back playing matches,” he explained.

Mayo play Roscommon on Saturday week in Castlebar in their Division 1 opener and then Tyrone (away) and Cavan (home) on the following two weekends.

After that, there is a two week break until their trip to Croke Park to play Dublin on February 23rd.

Speaking at the launch of Eir’s coverage of the forthcoming League competitions, Mayo record scorer described the injury as “a bit of wear and tear underneath my kneecap,” explaining how it was “causing me a lot of pain to play on it.

“I was thinking about getting it sorted after Mayo’s season (ended),” O’Connor went on.

“But the club were going well so I just saw an opportunity to push it on and see how it was.

“I managed to get through it OK. Then I had a smaller window to do it but still enough time to get it done.”

The damage to O’Connor’s knee, he explained, was the result of his running style.

“I was putting a lot of force through that part of knee because of the way I run.

“It’s just something I had to get tidied up. And I’ve been fairly fortunate (with injuries). I know I’ve had bits and piece here and there.

“I’ve had a shoulder and the other knee but I’ve been lucky enough on muscle injuries. I’ve never had any breaks or cracks or tears.”

