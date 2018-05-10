Cillian O'Connor returns as Mayo and Galway name teams for Championship opener
Cillian O'Connor has recovered from injury in time to line-out for Mayo in their Connacht championship quarter-final tie with Galway on Sunday.
O'Connor had been an injury doubt after missing his county's final league game against Donegal in March, where a last-minute score from Kevin McLoughlin ensured Mayo kept their division 1 status.
Galway have also named their team for the clash sold-out MacHale Park.
The Galway side includes three championship debutants in the starting team, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh at fullback, Ciaran Duggan in midfield, and Barry McHugh in the forward line.
Mayo coach Stephen Rochford named his team ahead of their much anticipated opening game in this year's championship that takes place in Castlebar on Sunday.
Mayo will be looking to bounce back from last season's disappointment, where the county once again fell agonisingly short at the final hurdle, losing to Dublin by one-point in the All-Ireland final.
Sunday's team shows five changes from that final, including the absence of 2016 footballer of the year Lee Keegan through injury.
The winner on Sunday will book a semi-final meeting with Sligo at the start of June.
Galway (Connacht SFC v Mayo): Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin; Gary O'Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Cathal Sweeney; Tom Flynn, Cathal Duggan; Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy, Johnny Heaney; Sean Armstrong, Damien Comer, Barry McHugh
Mayo (v Galway): David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites); Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet), Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites), Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis); Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), Colm Boyle (Davitts), Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore); Seamus O'Shea (Breaffy), Tom Parsons (Charlestown); Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber); Conor Loftus (Crossmolina), Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) (C), Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
Online Editors
Related Content
- How Galway's Joe Canning set bar against his brothers on rise to the top
- Comment: Money talks in Dublin’s bumper deal but there’s no easy fix as GAA looks to bridge the gap
- Full house for latest Mayo and Galway battle