Cillian O'Connor returns as Mayo and Galway name teams for Championship opener

O'Connor had been an injury doubt after missing his county's final league game against Donegal in March, where a last-minute score from Kevin McLoughlin ensured Mayo kept their division 1 status.

The Galway side includes three championship debutants in the starting team, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh at fullback, Ciaran Duggan in midfield, and Barry McHugh in the forward line.

Galway have also named their team for the clash sold-out MacHale Park.

Mayo coach Stephen Rochford named his team ahead of their much anticipated opening game in this year's championship that takes place in Castlebar on Sunday.

Mayo will be looking to bounce back from last season's disappointment, where the county once again fell agonisingly short at the final hurdle, losing to Dublin by one-point in the All-Ireland final.