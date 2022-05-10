Cillian McDaid pointing way for Galway as he puts injury hell behind him

Cillian McDaid has taken his chance to impress in Galway's run to the Connacht final. Photo: Sportsfile

For the brief period when Galway’s game with Leitrim last Sunday was in the melting pot, perhaps no one did more heavy lifting for the Tribesmen than Cillian McDaid.

Promoted to the starting team after coming off the bench to good effect against Mayo, he landed three fine points from play inside the first 25 minutes to help quell any momentum Leitrim tried to generate.

Popping up across the middle third, he put down a good afternoon’s work, something his manager acknowledged afterwards.

“In fairness to Cillian, he’s trained really hard and had a big impact in Castlebar,” said Galway boss Pádraic Joyce afterwards.

“He took his chance, he kicked three wonderful scores in the first half. We knew Leitrim would sit back and we needed long kickers to kick the ball so really, really pleased with him.

“He played really well, but in fairness to him he has worked hard himself and got himself in good shape so delighted for him.”

McDaid has already lived a couple of sporting lives. An All-Ireland minor hurling winner in 2015 alongside the likes of Tom Monaghan, Evan Niland and Jack Grealish, a couple of years later he had switched codes and was the top scorer from play in the 2017 All-Ireland U-21 final when Galway went down to a Con O’Callaghan and Brian Howard-powered Dublin. That same year Kevin Walsh handed him his senior county debut. However, the AFL was calling and after impressing at a combine, he signed on with Carlton.

He was home a year later after a difficult period with a broken foot ruining any chances of making progress Down Under. Back for the start of the 2019 season, feeling his way back in has been far from straightforward.

“It’s tough yeah, it is a big transition, your whole life, you’re away training for a new sport and you’re not watching Gaelic football and the trends and how it’s changed over the last few years,” he said of moving back into Gaelic football.

“And then you throw a few injuries into the mix and it is hard to transition back but the most important thing is being on the pitch and training and I missed a good bit of that I suppose.”

Not long after his return, McDaid damaged his foot once more while a knee injury also slowed his reintegration.

“I had a couple of injuries over there – I had a broken foot that I came back and broke again when I came back to Ireland so I missed an awful lot of football in an 18-month period, but they have all cleared up now and back into the swing of it.”

“The level is high here in Ireland and the skills are as good though they are a different type of skill.

“It’s not easy to just slot back straight in to a senior county team – you need time with your club, your college or school or whatever it is. Time away and injury has made that transition back a bit more difficult but I’m glad to be back on the pitch and not picking up as many injuries.”

Given how easy it was for Galway in the end, it’s unclear just how much can be taken from their performance but the signs were good with the Tribesmen getting a contribution of 4-2 from the bench and 12 different scorers in total.

And with Roscommon – who beat Galway twice in the league – up at the end of the month in the Connacht final they have plenty of reasons to focus minds.

“A win is a win and after today we have three big weeks until Roscommon and we’ll be training hard this week and pushing on from there,” McDaid added.

“We just need to focus, focus on ourselves get our preparation right, train hard and try and get a performance and if that leads to a win, well and good.”