Cillian Fahy point sees Limerick progress to McGrath Cup final after draw with Tipperary

Conor Cadell of Tipperary in action against Robbie Bourke of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match at Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, Fethard in Tipperary. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Tipperary and Limerick played out a thrilling draw in their final McGrath Cup group game, played on Fethard Community Astroturf.

The result means that the Treaty County progress to the final against either Cork or Clare, set for Wednesday.

This was a result of a Cillian Fahy point in stoppage time, after Joseph Lawrence had found the net earlier in the lengthy additional time.

These sides couldn’t be separated at half-time, 1-6 each, despite Limerick looking the sharper of the two sides. Their goal, from Gordon Brown, arrived from a superb Cian Sheehan pass midway through the half.

Tipperary replied, a superbly taken goal from Sean O’Connor saw them close the half with 1-2 to a point to send the sides in level.

The second half, played in worsening conditions, including hail, saw Limerick inch ahead on a number of occasions.

Leading by two entering the additional five thanks to Peter Nash, they were hit with a sucker-punch from David Power’s side through Lawrence.

But, thanks to patience, Limerick found Cillian Fahy who lobbed over to tie this game.

They progress to the final on scoring difference after both had defeated Waterford.

Scorers – Tipperary: S O’Connor 1-3 (3f), C Sweeney 0-4 (4f), J Lawrence 1-0, L McGrath 0-2, T Doyle. Limerick: G Brown 1-1; C Sheehan (0-1f), D O’Sullivan (frees) 0-3 each; A Enright, D Lyons (0-1 mark) 0-2 each; P Nash, C Fahy 0-1.

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; J Harney, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, L Boland; P Feehan, J Kennedy; E Moloney, M O’Shea, T Doyle; C Sweeney, S O’Brien, S O’Connor. Subs: M Stokes for Feehan (inj -17), L McGrath for O’Brien (inj – 22), C Cadell for E Maloney (40), C Daly for J Harney (49), D Leahy for O’Shea (49), T Maher for Doyle (49), W Eviston for Carew (50), D Breenan for O’Connor (57), J Lawrence for McGrath (inj - 68).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett, J Ryan; G Brown, C McSweeney; C Fahy, C Sheehan, P Maher; A Enright; D Lyons, C Downes. Subs: J Naughton for McSweeney (ht), P Nash for O’Dea (38 – inj), T McCarthy for Downes (41), D Noonan for Ryan (57), R Bourke for Lyons (57), J Liston for Connolly (68), K Ryan for Enright (71).

Referee: A Long (Cork).