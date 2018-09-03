In the end, the final outcome was what most people would have expected, with Dublin confirming their heavy favourites’ tag by winning with a relative comfort that contrasted greatly with their general unease in the opening quarter.

Ciarán Whelan: Yesterday confirmed that Dublin are the greatest team I have seen in my lifetime

The six-point margin of victory was probably a fair reflection of the control that they exerted for the large part. But, once again, they made the closing stages a little more tense than they needed to be for any Dublin supporter that has had their nerves shredded in the finals of the previous two years.

Having said that, All-Irelands are hard-won and that is why their achievement in winning four Sam Maguires is so noteworthy and they deserve every plaudit that they receive in the coming days and weeks.

Dublin’s experience and composure was well documented in advance of yesterday’s match and those characteristics were once again in evidence at the most important stages of the game.

I doubt many teams could have dealt with the sloppy showing that undermined Dublin initially as Tyrone played with an intensity and physicality that they needed to unsettle the champions.

The underdogs were very impressive during that period as their positive attitude contrasted with a relatively muddled thinking that permeated Dublin’s play.

Dean Rock’s two missed frees were a strange sight and reflected Dublin’s general unease and Tyrone took advantage to build up a four-point lead.

However, they probably should have opened up a larger buffer as it was highly unlikely that they could sustain that pressure for the entirety of the game and there was always the knowledge that Dublin would have a strong second-half showing to look forward to.

That they didn’t lead by more was down to a weakness that was also highlighted in advance of the game, namely a lack of serious scoring talent in the forward line.

With each wide that they kicked or balls that they dropped short into Stephen Cluxton’s hands, their confidence evaporated bit by bit and no more was the difference in terms of confidence and composure more evident than in the respective roles of the goalkeepers.

Niall Morgan had enjoyed a steady start with his kick-outs but once his game began to unravel, the Tyrone’s chances fell apart accordingly.

His mistake for Dublin’s first goal, with the resultant penalty superbly converted by Paul Mannion, was a massive turning point in the game and from that point, the final outcome looked inevitable.

Like all great teams, Dublin sensed that their opponents were vulnerable and they went full throttle for the ensuing ten minutes – seizing on Morgan’s misfortune ferociously.

It was of scant surprise when Dublin broke through for a second goal, as Con O’Callaghan set up for Niall Scully for a simple finish to the net.

The great Kerry team that won four titles on the bounce in the late ’70s and early ’80s were similarly ruthless in putting teams away when the chances arose and Dublin have cultivated that mentality where they sense a weakness and drive on from there.

Of course, Dublin were placed under a fair degree of pressure late on and the tactic of redeploying Colm Cavanagh at full-forward caused a number of problems for Dublin initially.

They managed to secure a penalty after Philly McMahon’s foul on Cavanagh and Peter Harte was as clinical as Mannion in converting from the spot to hand fresh oxygen to the Tyrone challenge.

However, in contrast to Morgan, Cluxton as able to calm matters down immediately and managed to secure possession for his team with pin-point restarts that took the wind from Tyrone’s sails.

That experience and ability to take the heat out of situations has been a hallmark of this particular Dublin team and they had players such as Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, Brian Howard and Ciarán Kilkenny who could control the tempo of the game while Tyrone’s offerings were slightly more frantic and less controlled.

While Tyrone could have few arguments with the final result, they will rue how wasteful they proved and they were far too panicky in front of goal.

They have certainly improved from last year and fought valiantly until the last whistle but there is still a gulf that exists between Dublin and every other county in the country and that’s something that will be difficult to bridge, given how Dublin seem to have the right answer to any question that is posed to them.

While the Dubs were struggling to make much of an impact in that first quarter, especially up front, I thought that both Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock showed great leadership in dragging their team back into the game.

O’Callaghan may not have scored but it was certainly his best game of the campaign and he was directly involved in at least five of Dublin’s scores in that first-half, including the two goals.

Rock also showed how influential he can be and showed few hang-ups from his two missed frees early on to go on and kick three excellent points from play.

These scores were crucial as they snuffed out the Tyrone danger-men, with Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Niall Sludden not as influential as Mickey Harte would have hoped for.

That is a testimony to the tactical excellence in which Jim Gavin’s men operate in and you have to remember the players that didn’t feature yesterday such as Paul Flynn, Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly, who are legends in a Dublin shirt.

That only highlights the depth in talent that Dublin enjoy over all the pretenders at this current time and, as I said before the final, that this team is on the cusp of greatness.

I firmly believe that yesterday’s result has confirmed that greatness and I think that they are the greatest team to have played the game – in my lifetime anyway.

Winning four titles on the bounce reflects that in some way but I suppose they will need to confirm that impression next year but there’s no question that the ‘Drive for Five’ will prompt added motivation to a panel that has never struggled in that regard.

They are a consistently brilliant team that has shown no signs of allowing success to go to their collective heads and that’s possibly the most encouraging trait they possess for Dublin supporters.

They show no signs of resting on their laurels and when the questions were asked yesterday, they did the job convincingly and that’s what makes them such a special team and one that Dublin people should be immensely proud of.

The support shown by Dublin’s supporters in the closing ten minutes was a particular highlight for me, as they really rallied behind their team and there is a strong bond developed there that is great to see.

Of course, the success that Dublin have had helps in that regard but that support has been unwavering during the lean years and that’s what makes the current victories and period of supremacy so rewarding for so many.

Their amazing run will have to end sometime but for now, we should just sit back and cherish their brilliance and embrace a team that has ensured its legacy for posterity.

