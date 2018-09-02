Ciarán Kilkenny was a unanimous vote among The Sunday Game panel for 2018's player of the year after he helped Dublin clinch their fourth consecutive All-Ireland championship.

Ciarán Kilkenny named The Sunday Game footballer of the year as champions Dublin dominate team of the season

Dublin dominated the championship and unsurprisingly the same can be said of The Sunday Game's team of the year, eight of the 15 coming from the four-in-a-row champions including captain Cluxton in goal and player of the year Kilkenny.

Tyrone and Monaghan have two players each, Karl O'Connell who was massively influential in the latter reaching the semi-final, while Conor McManus stands a strong chance of adding a third All-Star. Colm Cavanagh and Padraig Hampsey are the two representatives from the beaten finalists.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Shane Walsh and David Clifford complete the side for their performances in the earlier stages of the championship.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

3. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal)

5. Karl O'Connell (Monaghan)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

10. Shane Walsh (Galway)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Brian Howard (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. Conor McManus (Monaghan)

15. David Clifford (Kerry)

