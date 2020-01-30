Ciaran Whelan: 'Two moments in dying seconds won't sit well with Dessie as Dublin and Kerry continued epic rivalry'

An attendance of over 42,000 came through the turnstiles with an RTE audience that peaked at 507,400 underlines the fact.

It's a battle that had peaked during the 1970s but their modern rivalry arguably puts even those battles in the shade.

For a NFL opener it was a pulsating battle that has significantly whetted the appetite for the remainder of this league.

Both camps will be content with what they got out of it, particularly Dublin.

However, Dessie Farrell will have been a little unhappy with the manner in which Dublin conceded the late equalising point.

The Kingdom held a three-point advantage inside the last ten minutes of normal time and looked primed for a rare victory over the Dubs in Croke Park.

Once again Dublin's resilience and will to win surfaced and they were on the brink of snatching victory with Dean Rock's sixth free in the 77th minute.

But on two occasions in the lead up to the concluding play of the game, Dublin kicked the ball away which was punished by referee Seán Hurson by bringing the ball forward, affording David Clifford the chance for Kerry to perform their own escape act.

Dublin needed to be more disciplined in the dying seconds and the fact that they failed to do so will give Farrell an early opportunity to focus the minds even further.

Dublin's new manager picked the most experienced selection available. Perhaps motivated by the intention of not conceding any early advantage to the Kingdom, not to give them one inch.

Considering that they had been away on holidays, only returning two weeks before the game, Dublin looked in good physical shape - a credit to the culture among the players, they always maintain a good level of fitness and football sharpness.

The core of the team impressed with particularly good displays by James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Ciarán Kilkenny, when needed most, while I felt the performance of David Byrne travelled under the radar because of Clifford's stunning individual goal and late equalising pressure free.

The Nh Olaf man continues to develop well as a defender and the full-back line is an area of concern for the Dubs considering the pool of options there is a little shallow.

Fittingly, Dublin's second game in their FL campaign is against their other fierce rivals of the modern era, Mayo.

And much like their rivalry with Kerry the Dubs hold the upperhand on their opponents from the west.

During the Jim Gavin era Dublin never lost a NFL or SFC contest against the Connacht men, that's 15 matches, an incredible record.

Similiar to last weekend the Dubs will be determined not to concede any psychological edge or advantage to their opponents.

Dublin are again likely to field an experienced line-up as the 'bedding in' process continues for the new management.

Maybe after their first few games Farrell will begin to blood some less well-known faces and now that the Sigerson Cup is concluded following DCU's victory last Wednesday night, opportunity could knock for a few more.

The displays of Shane Carthy for DCU in the Sigerson will not have gone unnoticed by the Dublin management and his athleticism, composure on the ball, passing accuracy and aerial ability could see him deepen Dublin's options around the middle of the field and half-forward line.

Opponents Mayo secured a share of the spoils in their opener against Donegal last weekend in Ballybofey.

The late heroics of supersub James Durcan, twin brother of flying wing-back Paddy, earned James Horan's men a draw and they will be buoyed up by the nature of their late fightback ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Dubs in MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Donegal were much the better side in the opening half but failed to translate their dominance into scores, they paid the price.

Mayo boss Horan is looking to expand his playing options and for a variety of reasons started last weekend's clash minus the experience of Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan, Donal Vaughan, Seamus O'Shea, Matthew Ruane, Cillian O'Connor and Jason Doherthy among others while Aidan O'Shea and Kevin McLoughlin only came on as subs.

The displays of wing-back Pádraig O'Hora and Jordan Flynn will have pleased the Mayo manager as he road-tests new players.

Mayo won the league last year but did it serve them well ahead of the Champioship? Not really. They lost championship games to Roscommon, Kerry and were overwhelmed at the start of the second half by a superb power-play by Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Mayo need new dynamic, scoring forwards to emerge. Their running game can be very potent but they need to develop a greater Plan B if they are to end their wait for the Sam Maguire, that has to be their focus in this league.

I anticipate another big crowd and great atmosphere in Castlebar, it is a game that will be feisty with plenty of 'edge' as Dublin will be determined to maintain that dominance they established under Gavin's tenure. That should be enough for them to take home the two league points on offer.

Finally, a quick reflection on the new rules folllowing last weekend's opening round of fixtures.

I hope the new rules, specifically the ‘advanced mark' is fully exposed quickly as it needs to be exposed for the farce it could become. The feedback from players, managers and supporters had been mostly negative and I hope at the next Congress it is dropped.

High fielding can be spectacular but with the ‘advanced mark' a simple waist-high catch that travels 20 metres is rewarded, I don't think this does anything to improve our game.

