It has been another hugely enjoyable week for Dublin’s supporters as they continue to bask in the glories of the county’s senior football success after their fourth All-Ireland title on the bounce.

Ciaran Whelan: The truth might be hard to take for some, but there's no link between Dublin's success and money

Some of the images and stories that have come to light over the past few days on social media highlight the special bond that this particular group of players have forged in recent years.

The team have received many plaudits, and justifiably so, as they are a special and unique collection of players.

Despite all their collective and individual successes, they have remained a modest, personable and highly motivated group and they are wonderful ambassadors, both for our county but also for Gaelic Games in general.

And yet, there has been a depressing narrative undermining their achievements, with certain columnists taking it in turns to belittle this Dublin team and all those involved in making them the dominant force in the game at present.

These individuals have looked to perpetuate the idea that Dublin’s success is directly linked to the financial resources and advantages that they enjoy and that what Dublin are essentially doing is buying success, to the detriment of all the other counties.

Of course, Dublin enjoy certain benefits in terms of their set-up and also in terms of their population and nobody in Parnell Park would deny that fact.

However, what they would deny is that the theory that Dublin have arrived at this unprecedented position of dominance due to money, and money alone.

It seems to be quite trendy to come out with snide and insulting comments about Dublin and if anyone obliged to defend the Dubs, they are accused of being narrow-minded and selfish in terms of the general health and well-being of the game across the country.

The innuendo prevalent this week, while having little effect on the players I would imagine, has left a sour taste in the mouth, and in terms of setting the record straight, it’s important that we sit back and look at the facts.

A lot of the begrudgery stems from an increase in funding that Dublin received back in 2005, money that they spent wisely in investing in the grassroots. Nobody would argue that the funding should be balanced and shared appropriately through all counties to help the overall development of GAA countrywide.

The massive increase in population has seen GAA clubs in Dublin bursting at the seams and it was obvious from an early stage that these clubs would need administrators in the form of Gaelic Promotion Officers to deal with this increase in demand.

While all of this is a very positive development in the county, that increase in funding has little or nothing to do with the success that Dublin are experiencing.

There is a misconception that the Dublin senior team enjoy benefits and advantages that other senior county teams don’t but this simply isn’t the case. You could argue that they are inconvenienced slightly by the absence of a designated Centre of Excellence. People making assumptions around training centres should do more research into where Dublin county teams actually do their training and preparation.

Certainly, the Dublin team is well looked after and the set-up that underpins everything allows them to maximise their potential and the commitment that they give to the cause.

But Dublin teams have generally benefited from a county board that is not afraid to offer the required support.

If you go back to my own playing days, I think it’s fair to say that the panel had little, if anything, to complain about in terms of the support we received in our preparations.

I would imagine that it was on a par with this current team but it’s only now that there is an outcry over the so-called ‘privileges’ that Dublin supposedly enjoy.

It’s nonsense, really. It’s lazy and it’s jealousy, in some respects, in failing to acknowledge this Dublin team for all that they have managed to achieve.

The truth is, as unpalatable as it may be to some people, is that there is no correlation between the success that Dublin have had of late and money.

A quick look at the personnel will prove this and Stephen Cluxton is the perfect example of someone who learnt his trade through his school at St David’s, under the tutelage of Brian Talty, and has developed into one of the most influential players to have ever played the game.

Money has nothing to do with his excellence and the same could be said about lads like Dean Rock, James McCarthy and Philly McMahon, who were fortunate to have Paddy Christie take them under his wing along with many other at Ballymun Kickhams from an early age.

That selfless act by Christie also has nothing to do with money and of course, McCarthy and Rock were already immersed in Gaelic Football after the Dublin exploits of their fathers.

That family lineage can also be seen in the likes of Bernard Brogan, Alan Brogan, Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan, lads who would have grown up inspired by seeing their fathers play at senior level.

It’s difficult to see how finances, or anything else, could replace or trump that family connection and DNA that was an integral part of their development.

Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny were talents developed through their own clubs by parental volunteers who devoted their lives to the development of young groups of players. Priceless.

The history and background of these players is far more important and a far more telling contributory factor than any perceived advantage in terms of resources. To directly link a significant investment in 2005 with this group of players is senseless stuff.

It mightn’t sit well with the agenda peddled by many who seem determined to subvert the simple truths behind Dublin’s successes but it’s symptomatic of a society that seems far too happy to criticise.

Nobody will deny that Dublin receive adequate funding, have a large population and have often enjoyed home advantage in recent years – and it would be remiss to suggest that playing in Croke Park is not an advantage.

However, all of these considerations were equally valid ten years ago and didn’t lead to a multitude of All-Irelands (unfortunately!)

It really boils down to an exceptional group of players arriving at the same time as an exceptional management team, with both groups highly motivated and steeped in Dublin GAA.

Every other consideration pales into insignificance by comparison but it seems that numerous observers are unable or unwilling to accept Dublin’s brilliance for what it is.

And that is a sad and sober reflection on what should be a positive and re-affirming tale.

