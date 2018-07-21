I don't think that it is too much of an exaggeration to say that the past week was a poor one for the football championship.

Ciaran Whelan: I expect Jim Gavin to shake up Dublin team for Omagh and there will be one key change

There had been so much anticipation ahead of the start of the Super 8s series, and rightly so, but unfortunately, what transpired on the pitch over both Saturday and Sunday failed to match the billing.

Of course, there are lessons to be learned for the GAA in terms of the structure of the championship but I'm not sure now is the right time to pass judgement and it's only fair to see what transpires over the remainder of the qualifying matches before we can truly assess its success or otherwise.

What will help is the prospect of four potentially competitive matches over tomorrow and Sunday and two of those contests stand out as particularly mouth-watering.

Certainly, Dublin's trip to Omagh to play Tyrone this evening is one to relish and of course, the Dubs have never played in Healy Park in the championship previously.

This brings a novel factor to the encounter and I am fascinated to see what psychological approach Tyrone bring to the occasion.

Naturally, Dublin are the standard-bearers and it is a great opportunity for Tyrone to test themselves against the best team in the country and there is every chance that there will be a keen bite to proceedings.

Famously, we travelled up to Omagh in 2006 to play the then All-Ireland champions and we saw that as a great opportunity to lay down a marker and consequently, there was an added edge to the physical encounters that day.

It's possible that Tyrone will do likewise and if that eventuality transpires, it should make for compelling viewing.

Given the poverty of the performances of both Cork and Roscommon over the past two weekends, it's hard to assess the level that Tyrone are at but their confidence won't have been dinted by virtue of those massive wins.

However, while they appear to be playing with slightly more attacking intent this year, the fundamentals of their game haven't changed significantly from last year.

Mickey Harte still favours a strong and powerful running game and the likes of Peter Harte, Tiernan McCann, Mattie Donnelly and Conor Meyler possess all the attributes to thrive in that environment.

They also sill adopt the double sweeper but Dublin are well-versed with dealing with this issue, assuming they play with the intensity and pace that has been marked absent to a degree in this campaign.

Last year's semi-final highlighted the homework that Dublin had done in preparing for this particular type of challenge and the results of their work were there for all to see as they blitzed a shell-shocked Tyrone.

Their attitude was impeccable that day and it needs to be again after a display against Donegal last Saturday evening that once again showed how inadequate the Leinster championship is at present in preparing Dublin for the All-Ireland series.

They were sloppy in terms of retaining possession and possibly took too long in terms of their decision-making, something that was not punished during their provincial campaign as they were allowed to play the game at their own pace.

You would hope that Jim Gavin sees this match as an opportunity to get this team right back to the correct pitch in terms of their intensity as he certainly couldn't have been pleased with what he witnessed six days ago.

I would expect that he might look at making a number of changes and John Small could well feature after serving his suspension with his defensive ability key to neutralising Tyrone's running game.

There may also be a change or two up front as it's fair to say that Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion failed to inspire against Donegal and an improvement from that trio would be a welcome boost for the management team.

Irrespective of individuals and personnel, Dublin need to re-affirm their authority on the championship and an increase in intensity is essential in that regard.

They will look to play with greater width and to be far more clinical in front of goal and the importance of this fixture should see an improvement from Dublin and their experience should be enough to see them pick up the two points on offer.

