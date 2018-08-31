Ciaran Whelan: Ghosts of 2008 make me less confident of Dublin four in-a-row

In the build up to this year’s All Ireland decider, I cannot help but think about our game against Tyrone in 2008. We cruised through Leinster for the fourth year in-a-row whilst Tyrone stumbled through the qualifiers looking like a team that where a spent force.

We arrived as hot favourites but Tyrone landed a sucker punch, beating Dublin by 12 points in that All-Ireland quarter-final and it kick-started their drive for a third All-Ireland in the noughties.

Now I am not for one second comparing our team of 2008 with the current Dublin team, who are on the brink of a fourth All-Ireland title in succession and are possibly the best team to ever play the game.

However, what is noticeable around the capital this week is the confidence that Dublin will simply be too good for Tyrone come 5pm on Sunday evening.

Quite frankly, I do not share that same level of confidence. Yes, Dublin are favourites and rightly so. Yes, if Dublin play to the level they are capable of, they should be on their way to creating a piece of history. But this game is no forgone conclusion.

Referencing last year’s All Ireland semi-final between Tyrone and Dublin as the benchmark for these two teams is way off the mark in my opinion. Going back to that game in 2008 when we lost by 12 points, the pain and hurt that it caused to us Dubs was torturous.

As a group we spoke about not letting it happen again. We asked ourselves where our fight and spirit was that day. The spirit that is expected of everyone when they pull on the Dublin jersey.

We let ourselves down but promised it would not happen again. We played Tyrone in the league in 2009 and closed the 12-point margin to two points. Dublin then went on to beat Tyrone in both the league and championship in 2010.

In lots of ways the victory in 2010 was the original spark to Dublin’s period of dominance this decade.

There is no doubting that the current Tyrone team have spoken about their collapse last year. Many of their players have publicly referenced that lack of fight or intensity in last year’s game which had been a trademark of their game. As a group, I have no doubts they will not let that happen again.

Evidence would also suggest that the gap has closed this year. Tyrone have evolved their game-plan and they have used the extra games through to qualifiers to find some versatility in how they can approach the game.

They are comfortable playing a counter-attacking game by defending their 45-metre line and protecting their goal with a double sweeper. They showed against Monaghan that they can go man-to-man to close down the opposition running game and still hold Colm Cavanagh in front of the goal. They have also changed their tact during various games and played with higher press against Donegal and Dublin in the second-half of their respective games.

So the big question is how Tyrone will approach the game at this weekend.

They must vary their game-plan to counteract Dublin. An extremist defensive system will be a death by a thousand cuts for Tyrone and an all-out committal to attack will leave them exposed to a Dublin team who relish utilising their pace to attack the space.

Having the belief and bringing a ravenous intensity are the buzz words in Tyrone in the build up to this game. But in reality, that’s the minimum you would expect from Tyrone in an All-Ireland decider.

When Mickey Harte was analysing Dublin in great detail, he will have looked for any possible weakness in their approach.

Have Dublin become more conservative? Has their methodical approach to their forward play made them more predictable? Are they kicking the ball into the full-forward line regularly?

Why do they not attack more often off their first phase of attacking possession? In not doing so are they allowing the opposition to re-set defensively? Are they vulnerable to quick early ball into their full-back line?

These are all aspects of Dublin games where Tyrone will look to ask questions of Dublin.

All easier said than done but I expect Tyrone to follow their Monaghan template by going man-to-man defensively and trying to pressurise the Dublin possession game.

In doing so, they will need to consider the role of Colm Cavanagh where best to utilise him. Whatever way Tyrone set up you would expect Cavanagh to play as a conventional sweeper in the early stage of the game.

Whilst many will slice and dice what Tyrone need to do to win, there is no doubt they must be brave in their approach. Containment may be the plan in the first 15/20minutes but Tyrone must commit to a high press and force Dublin to defend from midfield back.

In doing so, they will be taking a risk and that’s where Jim Gavin’s tactical approach needs to be spot on.

For me, Dublin also need to mix up their approach to Sunday’s final. Bringing something different to this game will be the key to another All-Ireland title for this brilliant group of players.

Dublin have been mechanical in their approach and at times, they may have overplayed the possession game this year.

Whilst understanding a possession game wears the opposition down and stifles any counter-attack, it may just be the way Tyrone expect Dublin to play.

Dublin’s key strength is the pace and power they have in their middle eight. James Mc Carthy, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Ciarán Kilkenny are the key driving force behind this Dublin team and their best form of defence is attack.

Dublin must trust their own ability as a team and be ready for Tyrone to play with different styles. If Tyrone play Cavanagh as a lone sweeper and they push out man-to-man to close down the wide channels, it will create space for Dublin to attack through their set-plays.

While Dublin have been happy to vacate the scoring zone in recent encounters and leave Cavanagh redundant, maybe Sunday is the time to push a couple of forwards into the scoring zone.

In essence, if Dublin back themselves and attack at speed at every opportunity, while they may get turned over on a couple of occasions, they will also create enough chances to win the game.

The confidence in the capital is based on the level of performance of this outstanding Dublin team. Jim Gavin’s team can adapt and play whatever way is required. Preparation is a given and most importantly, this team has the composure and experience to control close games.

Dublin to win by four points but they will be made work for it.

Herald Sport