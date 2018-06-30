Ciaran Whelan: After a technically and tactically excellent performance, I have Kerry as All-Ireland favourites

Last weekend proved a highly instructive one in terms of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship with both the Munster Final and Leinster Final taking place on successive days.

I was fortunate enough to be in attendance in Cork last Saturday evening to witness an exceptional performance from Kerry. They were so convincing in everything they did that night, as they blitzed their traditional rivals.

It was that impressive that if anyone was watching the respective displays of Kerry and Dublin over the 24-hour period, it would have taken a brave man to suggest that Dublin look in better shape than the Kingdom do at this moment in time.

By virtue of last Saturday’s compelling performance, I would make Kerry the favourites to win the All-Ireland, as many of the positive aspects of their humbling of Cork were not replicated by Dublin a day later.

There was a huge intensity to Kerry six days ago with the raw hunger, desire and organisation that they showed in marked contrast to the more laboured, almost complacent display that we witnessed from Dublin.

Kerry’s performance was the best of the championship so far this year and while commentators might try to diminish the display by making light of Cork’s supposed challenge, the simple reality is that Kerry did not allow Cork to play from the first whistle to the last.

They suffocated their neighbours all across the field, limiting the hosts to just six scores, and I felt that they were both technically and tactically excellent on the night.

We are all fully aware of the conveyor belt of the talent that has been coming through over the past four years but I think many people felt that it would take time for these multiple All-Ireland minor winners to stake their claim at senior level.

On the evidence of what we have seen, players like David Clifford and Seán O’Shea look more than ready and appear set to make a telling difference as Kerry look to regain what they consider their rightful place as the best team in the country.

The contrast between last Saturday’s triumph and their tame exit at the hands of Mayo last year is night and day. The obituaries that were written for both the team and their manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice look likely to be erased from the archives.

Kerry look like their tactical plan is something they will look to use if and when they face Dublin later in the summer.

They will place pressure on Dublin’s kick-out, like no other county would look to do on a consistent basis, and they will also look to target Dublin’s key players like Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny.

By doing that, they will try to stem the supply of ball that Dublin enjoy and by doing that, it would certainly nullify the number of scoring opportunities that Dublin can create.

Kerry’s Super 8s match with Galway will offer another clue as to where Kerry are really at but from all the evidence to date, they look the team best equipped to prevail in early September.

Of course, Dublin won’t be too far away but I was disappointed with what I saw from them against Laois last Sunday.

It was all too easy for Dublin, despite a couple of encouraging moments from Laois early on, and I felt that Dublin’s processes in the first half in particular were pretty poor.

The performance reflected a team that was expecting to win but lacked the intensity normally associated with the group.

Given that the Leinster Championship has become a bit boring for players, counties and supporters alike, it was perhaps understandable to witness a Dublin team that appeared to be going through the motions to a certain degree.

They are obviously preparing themselves for tougher challenges ahead and the Super 8s should prompt an improvement in terms of the focus and intensity of their displays.

It was a case of getting the job done for Dublin but having watched both teams at close quarters last weekend, the attitude and application of Kerry was polls apart from the relaxed and almost careless play that punctuated Dublin’s performance.

Of course, they won by 18 points but that’s more a comment on the inadequacies of the provincial championship rather than any great reflection on Dublin’s well-being at the current time.

Hopefully, they will get at least two proper challenges in the Super 8s, games that should address and rectify their apparent ennui at present.

Herald Sport