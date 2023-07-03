Ciarán Meenagh delighted with Derry’s response to ‘troubled times’

Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh: 'How we do things now is exactly how we did things beforehand.' Photo: Sportsfile

Earlier this year, Derry lived an entire season in a week. The build-up to May’s Ulster final and the sudden, dramatic and very public departure of Rory Gallagher had the potential to derail them.

On the face of it, Gallagher had been the one to pull all the strands together in Derry to make them a competitive unit once more. But since his exit, Derry have sailed on sinceafter Ciarán Meenagh stepped into the void.

Meenagh was the steady hand on the tiller. He had been part of Damian McErlain’s backroom and, popular with the squad, he remained on board when Gallagher was appointed.

But in that tumultuous week he went from back of house to front and centre. And as the tempest whirled around Derry and Gallagher, Meenagh said there was nothing to be done but get on with things.

“I hadn’t time to settle in,” Meenagh said when asked about his change of role. “It’s been a roller-coaster seven weeks. The events of the week leading in to the Ulster final were exceptionally challenging. But I pride myself on taking things in my stride. I hate drama and I hate fuss. I just like getting on with things and that’s the way the players wanted it.

“I’ve been with Rory there for three full years. I saw how things were done. I was integral to everything. There were many hours and hours and hours of conversation with what I would consider the best brains in Gaelic football. Everything that would have happened, we would have ran through each other.

“We were exceptionally close as a team. It wasn’t as if it was somebody from outside or a management team from outside were parachuted in for seven weeks – there was a lot of continuity there. How we do things now is exactly how we did things beforehand. I think that consistency and continuity is exactly what the group needed in very troubled times.”

Their results since insist that indicate Derry haven’t missed a beat. They retained their Ulster title and yesterday booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-final for the second year on the spin.

In their last-four game in 2022, they bent the knee to Galway – managing just 1-6. Have they improved?

“It’s difficult to know. If you looked at the corresponding fixture in the quarter-final against Clare, we were very good. You have to take account of your opponents and all the rest.

“Are we better? I don’t know. Time will tell. But we’ve had as equally as good a year if not better this year. Have we shown some progress in terms of development of certain aspects of our play? I’d like to think so, particularly in terms of how we’re attacking.

“Those are things we looked at over the winter as a management team and that we’re practising.

“Do I see the players as having improved? I do. Have we got a stronger hand, a better bench? I think we have. Is there more confidence in the group because we’ve experience? Yeah, there is. But time will tell.”