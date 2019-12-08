Ciaran McDonald added to James Horan's backroom staff at Mayo

Mayo boss James Horan has added former player Ciaran McDonald to his backroom staff with immediate effect.

McDonald played senior county football with Mayo for 14 years between 1994 and 2008 and had a successful career with his club, Crossmolina Deel Rovers for whom he won an All Ireland in 2001. He has also been involved with the Mayo GAA academy teams in recent years.

Speaking about the announcement in a county board statement, Horan said; "I am really delighted to welcome Ciaran into the Support Team of Mayo GAA. He brings a wealth of experience, vision and skill to our coaching set up and this will also fit in very well with the development phase we are currently in with this senior squad.

"11 years on from his last senior appearance for Mayo, Ciaran is still being acknowledged nationally as one of the finest exponents of the modern era. He is also a player's player – someone who made his own opportunities on the field of play, creating some outstanding moments and demonstrating great flair, fitness, endurance and individual talent.

"I know he will bring all that innate ability and commitment to this present squad. It will be a welcomed and a valued addition to the excellent team of committed people that are already driving this team forward and achieving great things.

"We have a clear vision for the Mayo team - to develop and grow as a squad, one that is relentlessness in its ambition to perform at the highest level, and that takes individual and collective responsibility on and off the pitch to get us to our goal. Ciaran embodies very many of those qualities and principles.

"Our players will benefit enormously from his insights and presence and I view this as a hugely positive development for Mayo GAA particularly as we look towards 2020 and the upcoming National League and Championship"

McDonald's role will be to work closely with James Burke, who works with the county's Dublin-based players, in a coaching capacity and will support the development of the players in a football context.

"I am really delighted to have been invited by James to join his back-room team," the 44-year-old added.

"I really admire the work being done behind the scenes and the highly professional way in which James is moving it forward. I am excited about both the approach and potential of these talented players over the coming years.

"We saw some great new young players coming onto the field this year and there is a good pipeline of talent coming through thanks to the good work being done at underage and academy level throughout the county. I hope to add to that and will assist in every way I can.

"I'm really relishing the opportunity to be back involved with Mayo Senior Football once again."

Mayo's first game of the 2020 Allianz National Football League new season is against Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday 25th January.

