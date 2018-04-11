Ciaran Kilkenny unsure on Connolly comeback after league absence

Dublin star Ciaran Kilkenny is in the dark over whether team-mate Diarmuid Connolly will make a return in 2018.

The five-time All-Ireland champion only made one brief cameo against Mayo during the National League, with Jim Gavin regularly fielding questions on whether there had been a falling out between player and manager.

Gavin addressed Connolly's continued absence at the end of the campaign, saying that they had agreed for the double All Star to take a break from inter-county football. "Both Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he would take a rest over these games," Gavin said.

However speculation is now building on whether Connolly will return at all in 2018 and Kilkenny, who has played with the St Vincent's man since making his debut in 2012, doesn't know what his team-mate's future holds. "I’m not too sure on that one," Kilkenny told The Herald.

"I know he’s just taking a rest now at the moment. Obviously Diarmuid is a serious talent and has been a serious footballer for Dublin over the last number of years, and he’d be a serious addition for the team. "But all we can really do is just do the best we can at the moment with the players that we have available to us."

