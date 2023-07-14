Ciaran Kilkenny selected on bench once again as Dublin announce team for All-Ireland semi-final

Ciaran Kilkenny was benched for the quarter-final win over Mayo.

Dessie Farrell has named the same team to start tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan as that which took the field against Mayo two weeks back.

It means that both Jack McCaffrey and Ciarán Kilkenny are named on the bench although as ever, team selection is subject to change before throw-in.

Eoin Murchan is named in the team despite limping off against Mayo.

The only change to the match day panel sees Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne replace Craig Dias among the substitutes.

The game will be Stephen Cluxton 118th championship appearance for Dublin. The next highest on that list are Tomás and Marc Ó Sé, with 88.

DUBLIN (SF v Mayo): S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L O’Dell, D Rock, P Small