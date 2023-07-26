Ciaran Kilkenny must start for Dublin in All-Ireland final – Paddy Andrews

Former Dublin star Paddy Andrews believes Ciarán Kilkenny cannot be held in reserve if Dublin are to dethrone Kerry in Sunday’s mouth-watering All-Ireland SFC final.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has utilised Kilkenny off the bench in recent games, much to the surprise of many given his standing in the game, but Andrews feels that the six-time All-Star can cause the Kingdom serious headaches from the start.

There has already been plenty speculation surrounding the make-up of both teams in the lead-up to the big match in Croke Park. Veteran Kerry wing-back Paul Murphy is coming under pressure from Brian Ó Beaglaoich while word in the capital suggests that Kilkenny is likely to come in for Niall Scully – a switch that was made 28 minutes into the semi-final win over Monaghan.

While acknowledging that Dublin’s bench has been their Achilles heel in recent years, Andrews is adamant Kilkenny’s presence in their starting 15 will pose Jack O’Connor some difficult questions.

“I would, yeah,” Andrews said when asked if Kilkenny should start the decider. “I just think he’s that important. This guy has done it so many times on the big days and it’s nearly like the bigger the pressure, the better that guys play, the likes of (James) McCarthy, (Brian) Fenton and Kilkenny.

“If you put yourself in Kerry’s shoes, they don’t want him playing. If Ciarán Kilkenny is starting that game on Sunday, Jack O’Connor has a problem. Someone needs to pick him up.

“And straight away, if he’s not starting does that allow maybe Tadhg Morley or whoever it might be to drop off a bit more because there’s less of a threat perhaps?

“That’s the call, that’s the manager’s job to get the best out of that. But if it was me, I’d be playing him.”

Andrews also feels that the displays of this “generational player” in their last two-championship meetings against Kerry must be factored into the decision-making process as the Dubs bid to get their hands on Sam Maguire again.

“He’s a generational player for them and he is so pivotal to that team. We don’t know is there knocks and niggles, there was a couple of bangs maybe earlier on in the season but he seems to be fit to play,” Andrews said.

“And if you look at Dublin’s last two games against Kerry, he was incredible in last year’s (All-Ireland) semi-final and the replay in ‘19, he gets man of the match, he delivers on the biggest days.

“So I think it’s a massive call for Dessie Farrell to make, do you keep him in reserve or not? From Kerry’s perspective, Jack O’Connor doesn’t want Ciarán Kilkenny starting that match.

“Does that not alone tell you what should happen? Is that not the whole ball game? I think Jack McCaffrey is a different scenario in that he’s been away for a longer time and might not have the aerobic capacity to play 75 or 80 minutes whereas Ciarán, that’s definitely not an issue.”