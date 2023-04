Despite low-scoring spring and league final demotion, capital’s sole All-Star is still pivotal

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny tries to get away from Laois' Seán O’Flynn during their Leinster SFC quarter-final at Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise last Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

As members of the Fourth Estate awaited news on any late Dublin changes for the Division 2 final against Derry, the anticipation centred on whether a certain 41-year-old prodigal might be given his big chance in goals.