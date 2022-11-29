Cian Sheehan: It means everything to get to a Munster final with your club

It was easy to identify Cian Sheehan in Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of Newcastle West’s Munster club SFC semi-final win over a vaunted and fancied Clonmel Commericals side.

He was the man doing circles of the celebrating throng, phone clasped tightly to his ear.

“My mother,” he smiled after the call eventually ended. “She can’t handle the games. She’s a nervous wreck. I think she’s gone to one match in the last 10 years and that was the Munster final so I’ll keep her away from this Munster final!”

All afternoon, Sheehan had made himself as visible as possible; running hard at Clonmel, kicking three fine points and generally forcing the Tipperary champions, who had been convincing in their previous win over Cork’s Nemo Rangers, into uncomfortable defensive situations.

All obstacles were overcome, Sheehan possessing both the power to go through tackles and the speed and agility to manoeuvre around them when necessary.

It’s been quite the year.

The clash with Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys will be Sheehan’s second Munster final of the season. In August, he was nominated for an All-Star for his efforts in bringing Limerick to a provincial decider.

“Sure, it means everything to get to a Munster final with your club,” Sheehan acknowledged.

“I was lucky enough to get to a Munster final with the county this year.

“It didn’t go our way, we’re up against another Kerry team now so we’ll see how we’ll fare. They’re going to be huge favourites and that’s fair enough,” he noted.

“They have massive names in their team but we’ll go out and try our best and see how we get on.

“I’m very fortunate to be where I am, but really it goes down to the management team I have around me in the club, with the county, all the players.

“I’m only lucky to be the name that is singled out for how well the team is doing.”

Last time Newcastle West were in a Munster final was 1987, when they were mauled by Nemo Rangers.

They were beaten by 21 points that day but such is the rarity of a Limerick presence on provincial final day, the day is recalled fondly.

“I haven’t even watched a video of it,” says Sheehan, who was born in 1995.

“I have heard enough of it in the local, though. But it’s unreal, to beat a team like Commercials. If you look around their starting line-up, their bench they’ve some serious players and to go out and beat them will give a lot of confidence to the younger lads.”

So six months on from a Munster final with Limerick, Sheehan gets another crack with Newcastle West. If he looked fresh on Sunday, he admits to feeling it too, the split season having worked to his advantage.

“I went away for six or seven weeks in the summer, so I got my break. A few of the other lads went 11 weeks in a row playing hurling and football so I don’t know how they like it (the split season) but I love it.”