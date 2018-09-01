Cian O'Sullivan set to start as Jim Gavin names young defender Murchan in Dublin team for All-Ireland final
Jim Gavin has named Cian O'Sullivan in the Dublin team to take on Tyrone in tomorrow's All-Ireland final despite concerns that the five-time champion might miss out through injury.
O'Sullivan was withdrawn during the first half of the semi-final win over Galway with a hamstring injury, but has proved his fitness and will look to continue his streak along with Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy of starting each of Dublin's All-Ireland final appearances this decade.
Gavin has also opted to start rookie Eoin Murchan in his first All-Ireland final, with the corner back performing strongly in a man-marking job on Niall Sludden in Dublin's victory against Tyrone in Omagh in the Super 8s.
If the team starts as named, it will represent an unchanged 15 to the side that took on the Tribesmen in the semi-final.
The All-Ireland final throws in tomorrow at 15.30.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton
2. Philly McMahon
3. Cian O'Sullivan
4. Eoin Murchan
5. John Small
6. Jonny Cooper
7. Jack McCaffrey
8. Brian Fenton
9. James McCarthy
10. Niall Scully
11. Con O'Callaghan
12. Brian Howard
13. Paul Mannion
14. Ciaran Kilkenny
15. Dean Rock
