Their flightpaths briefly crisscrossed on Monday’s back pages, banner headlines detailing landmark stitches in the cloth of two Irish lives less ordinary.

Niall McNamee and Cian O’Sullivan, towering talents twinned by the beauty they author on a rectangle of grass. Among the stellar Gaelic football talents of their generation.

Yet predestined by the tyranny of geography to walk different sides of the sporting tracks.

Raised maybe 60 miles apart, that hour’s drive from south Dublin to the Offaly village of Rhode sufficient to announce them as citizens of different universes.

O’Sullivan, among the most cultured and cerebral of Dublin’s golden generation, retires with his lapels weighed down by his accumulation of battle ribbons.

Eight All-Irelands, five NFLs and 13 Leinster titles (11 with his county, two with Kilmacud) among 32 senior medals banked.

A player, who after stints in midfield and at corner back, elevated the sweeper role to something close to art form.

The figure Jim Gavin trusted to decommission landmines before they could even be set.

A skeleton key who would lock whatever door the opposition regarded as the most vulnerable entry point to Dublin’s citadel.

O’Sullivan, at 33, settles into civilian life properly recognised as a titan of his chosen code.

Far away from the bright lights beneath which Cian danced, McNamee, at 35, continues to showcase his signature tune: A rare capacity to light up off-Broadway shows with moments of jaw-dropping theatre.

He was at it again on Sunday, an extra-time goal pivotal to easing Offaly past Mickey Harte’s Louth in a duel of Leinster minnows that, when the summer is done, will amount to nothing more than a tiny, forgotten footnote in the story of Championship ’21.

Expand Close Cian O’Sullivan parades the Sam Maguire Cup on the Croke Park pitch with daughter Sophie. Photo: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cian O’Sullivan parades the Sam Maguire Cup on the Croke Park pitch with daughter Sophie. Photo: Damien Eagers

Still, though, it mattered intensely. In the Pairc Tailteann stand, among the handful permitted to attend, a delirious Shane Lowry looked as if he was reliving again that life-defining Sunday among the Portrush sandhills.

More than 18 years after he first donned the storied tricolour uniform as a 17-year-old wunderkind, McNamee spray-painted the afternoon with his genius.

As so often before in roughly 150 afternoons on county duty, he bagged a rich harvest of critical scores (1-3).

McNamee is a phenomenal footballer, inheritor of a baton that passed from the peerless Matt Conor and the Lowry brothers to standout Offaly forwards - Peter Brady, Vinny Claffey - from the triumphant Leinster class of ‘97.

Any number of yardsticks – scoring punch, durability, consistency, capacity to seize a contest and bend it to his will – insist his natural habitat must be on the very highest rungs of the elite attacking talent ladder.

Not far from the perches occupied by infinitely more familiar and celebrated names from the years he has quietly and brilliantly toiled along the intercounty backstreets: Colm Cooper, Bernard Brogan, Michael Murphy.

If he had grown up in Templeogue or Raheny or Dalkey – he’d barely have time to belt out every verse of The Offaly Rover in the time it would take to spin from Rhode to Dublin – he’d very likely have eight Celtic crosses in the cabinet.

Yet the brutal, unvarnished truth is that McNamee will only ever witness All-Ireland final day by buying a ticket.

Like Wicklow’s Kevin O’Brien or Tipperary’s Declan Browne, hidden wonders from earlier decades, he is cursed by the atlas to a life in the margins.

As with Clare’s David Tubridy and Limerick’s John Galvin, he pens weekly masterpieces in calligraphy that remains invisible to almost every eye.

McNamee’s most compelling broadcasts arrive on a bandwidth inaudible to the causal sporting fan’s ear.

Expand Close Offaly footballer Niall McNamee. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Offaly footballer Niall McNamee. Photo: Steve Humphreys

In the meritocracy of professional sport, the most gifted individuals invariably progress to the most powerful teams: The transfer market is the battering ram smashing any glass ceiling a player might briefly encounter.

If you are good enough, the gates to the biggest stages will fall open.

In the GAA it ain't necessarily so. Individuals (with a few notable exceptions led most famously by Cork's adopted sons, Larry Tompkins and Shay Fahy) are essentially tied for life to their native parish and county.

It is in so many ways the Association’s greatest strength, tattooing the ink of home to every team’s core.

This brings immense benefits: Powerful bonds, a sense of place that catapults the local club to the centre of a community, essential – both in times of plenty and tragedy - to the rhythms of existence, a rock of everyday life.

Victories, when they come, are made all the more imperishable by the siblings, cousins, friends and neighbours with whom they are achieved.

Equally, the dimensions of your sporting life are largely pre-defined.

Disparate pathways are set out for equally gifted hurlers simply by the accident of entering the world in Kilkenny as against Down.

Anybody from Sligo, Leitrim, Fermanagh, Wicklow, Longford or Carlow would have to trace their bloodline back to Walter Mitty to believe that they have a realistic shot at the senior All-Ireland in their lifetime.

Offaly, heroically punched above its weight in two codes: Seamus Darby sealed the most famous All-Ireland of all in 1982; a thrilling band of maverick, free-spirited outlaws blazed their way to hurling’s mountain top twice in the ‘90s.

In a 27 year period of stunning overachievement between 1971 and 1998 the county won seven All-Irelands across the two codes. They have won 72 Allstars, but only one, for Johnny Dooley in 2000, this century.

The past is another century. McNamee could play until he was 50 and know the football gods would decline to admit him to the defining summer carnivals.

There is no shining path for him to follow.

Imagine for a moment a sporting version of Eddie Murphy’s Trading Places. McNamee and O’Sullivan are 20 again and swap counties.

Their skill levels, fitness, dedication to their craft, sacrifices and football intelligence remain identical.

Yet suddenly Cian is slamming into walls even as Niall walks on air: That’s just the way it is.

O’Sullivan would be a hugely accomplished Offaly player scarcely known beyond the Faithful heartland; his summer measured in extra-time jousts with Louth.

McNamee would be drowning under the monsoon of stardust raining down on Fenton, Kilkenny, Cluxton and himself.

Instead of memories of eternal Croke Park days crowding one on top of other, he makes magic that goes largely unnoticed.

McNamee is best known for his courage in staring down a gambling addiction that brought him to the darkest places conceivable.

That was and is a journey back to life that's beyond price.

Next to escaping his old world and finding the sunlight of sanity, knowing what you can and can’t have on a football pitch can probably be better placed in some context.

Still, though, it was impossible to read those Monday morning headlines and not wish McNamee be handed the deeds to the day in the football sun on which his talents long ago paid a substantial mortgage.