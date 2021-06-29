| 19.7°C Dublin

Cian O’Sullivan and Niall McNamee – two stellar talents destined to walk on different sides of the sporting tracks 

Roy Curtis

Left to right, Dublin's recently-retired eight-time All-Ireland winner Cian O'Sullivan and Offaly talisman Niall McNamee

Their flightpaths briefly crisscrossed on Monday’s back pages, banner headlines detailing landmark stitches in the cloth of two Irish lives less ordinary.

Niall McNamee and Cian O’Sullivan, towering talents twinned by the beauty they author on a rectangle of grass. Among the stellar Gaelic football talents of their generation.

Yet predestined by the tyranny of geography to walk different sides of the sporting tracks.

