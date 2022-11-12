Cian Newman on the spot as shoot-out win sends Enniskillen into Ulster SFC semi-finals

Enniskillen came through a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the Ulster Club SFC SEMI-FINALS with victory over Gowna in a thrilling encounter at Brewster Park.

Enniskillen had led 1-08 to 2-03 at the break with Callum Jones thumping home early on before TJ Fitzpatrick and Robbie Fitzpatrick raised green flags for the Cavan champions.

It was tit for tat in the second half but Gowna appeared to be on their way to the win as Cian Madden landed a free to put them ahead for the first time in the game.

However, Eoin Beacom rattled over a late free to send the tie to extra-time.

Gowna looked to be taking control in extra time as they hit the first three points but Enniskillen dug deep and two Conor Love scores meant the contest was decided by spot kicks.

And it was the Enniskillen side advanced as they converted all five kicks while goalkeeper Cian Newman saved from Cian Madden to send the Gaels through.

Scorers:

Enniskillen: C Love 0-07 (2f), C Jones 1-02, J Reihill 0-04 (2f), R O’Callaghan 0-01, C Watson 0-01, E Beacom 0-01 (1f), E Beresford 0-01

Gowna: Cian Madden 0-05 (5f), R Fitzpatrick 1-02, TJ Fitzpatrick 1-00, Conor Madden 0-02 (1m), C Casey 0-02, M McKeever 0-01, T Madden 0-01 (f), D Madden 0-01

Teams –

Enniskillen – C Newman; P Reihill, A Nolan, J Ferguson; J Horan, J Cassidy, C Watson; B Horan, R O’Callaghan; N McDermott, C Jones, C McShea; C Love, R McDonnell, J Reihill

Subs – C Quinn for McDermott, C Smyth for Watson, E Beacom for P Reihill, E Beresford for J Reihill

Gowna – R Bannon; Cormac Brady, R Brady, R McGahern; F Brady, Conor Brady, M McKeever; R Fitzpatrick, R Donohue; Cian Madden, A Brady, T Madden; C Case, Conor Madden, TJ Fitzpatrick

Subs – D Madden for TJ Fitzpatrick, O Pierson for A Brady, R Keogh for R Fitzpatrick

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan)