Cian Murphy to make debut as Dessie Farrell names Dublin side to face Westmeath

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has handed a Championship debut to corner back Cian Murphy for this evening's Leinster quarter-final against Westmeath in O'Moore Park (6.15pm).

The Thomas Davis man lines up alongside David Byrne and Michael Fitzsimons in a strong Dublin team that sees two changes from the 15 who started in the Allianz League win over Galway.

Jonny Cooper and Niall Scull both start, with Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Kerry boss Peter Keane has kept change to a minimum for Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork – but that makes for some high-profile omissions in the Kingdom’s attack.

Keane has rewarded 14 of the 15 players who started Kerry’s final Allianz League outing against Donegal, a victory that clinched the Division One title. The only change sees Stephen O’Brien, who came off the bench in Tralee a fortnight ago, now displacing Micheál Burns from the start.

All told, ten of Kerry’s All-Ireland final replay team from last year make the starting grid. The promoted quintet are the fit-again Peter Crowley and Gavin White in the half-back line, and attacking trio Ronan Buckley, Tony Brosnan and Dara Moynihan (who featured as a late sub in that Dublin defeat 14 months ago).

Buckley, a recent county champion with East Kerry, is poised to make his championship debut, having broken through at wing-forward when the league resumed last month.

It’s also a huge chance for the in-form Brosnan to stake a claim for longer-term residency up front, four years after making his championship bow as a sub against Clare in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final.

The Dr Crokes sharpshooter was Man of the Match against Donegal with a six-point haul and now retains the No 13 jersey, with no place yet for either Paul Geaney or James O’Donoghue in the inside line.

In hurling, Eamonn Dillon and Ronan Hayes have been restored to the Dublin attack for Saturday's do-or-die All-Ireland hurling qualifier against Cork in Semple Stadium.

The duo are rewarded for their exploits off the bench in last weekend’s roller-coaster defeat to Kilkenny in a surreal Leinster semi-final, with two-time All Star Liam Rushe and Davy Keogh losing out.

The electric Dillon struck 0-4 and helped to create several more scores, while Hayes buried their first goal as the Dubs surged from 16 points adrift to parity, only to suffer heartbreak at the death.

Meanwhile, Cork have rung the changes in response to last weekend’s depressing Munster exit to Waterford.

Kieran Kingston makes five changes, with Sean O’Leary Hayes, Christopher Joyce, Daire Connery and Conor Lehane all dropping to the bench while Alan Cadogan – reportedly suffering from injury – doesn’t make the match-day panel.

This quintet are replaced by Colm Spillane at full-back, Luke Meade at midfield and Robbie O’Flynn, Declan Dalton and Jack O’Connor in attack.

DUBLIN (SFC v Westmeath): Stephen Cluxton, Cian Murphy, David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons; John Small, Johnny Cooper, Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Eric Lowndes, Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Dean Rock

KERRY (SFC v Cork): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

DUBLIN (SHC v Cork): A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Madden; C Burke, D Grey, C O’Callaghan; S Moran, R McBride; C Boland, C Crummey, D Sutcliffe; D Burke, R Hayes, E Dillon.

CORK (SHC): A Nash; D Cahalane, C Spillane; S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, R Downey, M Coleman; B Cooper, L Meade; S Harnedy, S Kingston, R O’Flynn; J O’Connor, D Dalton, P Horgan.

LAOIS (SHC v Clare): E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Hartnett; J Kelly, P Delaney, R Mullaney; FC Fennell, P Purcell; A Dunphy, W Dunphy, J Keyes; M Kavanagh, R King, S Maher.

OFFALY (SH v Derry): S Corcoran; D Egan, B Conneely, P Delaney; D Doughan, C Kiely, D King; E Cahill, D Nally; S Kinsella, J Sampson, P Geraghty; C Gath, O Kelly, L Langton.

OFFALY (SFC v Kildare): P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, J O’Connor; A Leavy, J Hayes; P Cunningham, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, N McNamee, C Farrell.

LIMERICK (SFC v Tipperary): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; K Ryan, C Fahy, A Enright; H Bourke, T Griffin, S McSweeney.

