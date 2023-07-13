Chrissy McKaigue backed to take up football’s toughest challenge - marking David Clifford

Experienced Derry defender ideal man to limit influence of David Clifford

Chrissy McKaigue is best equipped to limit the influence of Kerry’s David Clifford, according to former Derry ace Paddy Bradley. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Derry star Paddy Bradley gives his county men more than a puncher’s chance of upsetting Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Identifying midfield as a possible area where Derry might have an advantage and backing Chrissy McKaigue’s ability to limit David Clifford’s influence, the 2007 All-Star believes Derry will travel to Dublin with much more than just hope.

“Look I’m not saying it’s 50-50. Obviously Kerry are a formidable side with a forward line like no other and they are All-Ireland champions,” Bradley explained.

“But there have been inconsistencies in their play this year, there has been inconsistencies in everyone’s play this year. I thought Derry were really good throughout the league and in the Ulster championship. They have been off boil a little this last number of games but it is nearly a good thing. They have been winning without playing their best football.

“I think a big thing for me is the match-ups. Midfield is going to be massive. The Kerry midfield is formidable and well known but I think Derry (have) arguably the best midfield in the country. The two lads complement each other really well. In Conor Glass they have a fantastic leader and someone who plays that cover role in defence really well, he puts out so many fires and his positional sense is excellent.

And in Brendan Rogers they have a real Rolls Royce of a player in terms of someone who breaks lines, wins free, kicks scores. Derry have pace all over the pitch and if they can use that pace in the spaces of Croke Park I give them a massive chance.”

Former Derry footballer Paddy Bradley

It is his first-hand experience of McKaigue that gives him hope that he can make a decent fist of the most difficult job in football – tracking David Clifford.

“I think he has the ability. I would just hope that obviously he is one hundred percent fit. I think he’s the only person capable of the match-up.

“Conor McCluskey marked him in a minor All-Ireland final a number of years ago and it probably didn’t end up that well for Conor that day (Clifford scored 4-4) but that was probably unfair on the lad and Conor has developed into a serious footballer since that.

“I think Chrissy is the man to mark him. Muscle memory comes in a lot here at this point, the years that Chrissy has on him, Chrissy is still one of the best in the business.

“His positional sense, having marked him when he came onto the scene, Chrissy is very, very hard to get away from. His tackling is superb, his positional sense is excellent.

“There was a period there where he was moved out the field and played in the half-back line or was used as a sweeper but Chrissy is back playing the best football of his career since he moved back into corner-back.

“I think he has the potential. You’re never going to fully shut David Clifford down but I think if he can limit him to two or three points from play and keep the goals out, I think that will go a long way towards Derry having a chance to win the game.”

Derry have put down a tumultuous yet successful season with promotion to division one secured, as well as another Ulster title. The Rory Gallagher saga might have derailed them but they are back to the same stage of competition they reached last year, when they managed just 1-6 against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But Bradley agrees that the county are in as good as shape as they have been since they went all the way for the first and only time in 1993.

“They have been in seven of the last nine Ulster minor finals. There is a serious amount of work going on, firstly with the development squads. Chris Collins, who helped me with the U-20s, heads them up. There is tremendous work going on there, they are very well organised.

“At schools, the likes of St Pat’s Maghera, St Mary’s Magherafelt and St Pius’ are coming strong again. With the clubs you have Slaughtneil, who for six or seven years were winning at Ulster and national level, and then obviously Glen coming through last year. So there has been a serious amount of work done.

“We see these U-20s sides and All-Ireland winning minor sides coming through so Derry football is in rude health. The big criticism that could be levelled at the senior team is strength in depth.

“The likes of Dublin and Kerry have four or five subs they can call on every day, Derry are just not there yet.”