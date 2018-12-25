Children get unexpected Christmas present as Dublin stars bring Sam Maguire to Temple Street

A number of Dublin players gave some sick children a Christmas boost today as they brought the Sam Maguire in for a visit.

Stephen Cluxton, Bernard Brogan, Michael Fitzsimons, Michael Darragh MacAuley and Jack McCaffrey popped into Temple Street Children's Hospital with the iconic trophy, which Dublin have won for the last four seasons.

Cormac Byrne (7), from Mullingar, Westmeath, Séamus Byrne (11) from Cabra, Dublin and Ross Duffy (8) from Coolock, Dublin, all received a visit from the Dubs to brighten up their day.

Manager Jim Gavin was also on hand as the team called into the Mater Hospital to pose with staff who are working on Christmas day.

Thank you to the members of the Dublin GAA football team, Jim Gavin, Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey & Michael Fitzsimons who gave up their Christmas morning to visit patients & staff in the Mater Hospital today. There were big smiles all round as they spread Christmas cheer! pic.twitter.com/FyeB214D1R — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) December 25, 2018

