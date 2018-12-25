Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 25 December 2018

Children get unexpected Christmas present as Dublin stars bring Sam Maguire to Temple Street

25 December 2018; Captain Stephen Cluxton, Bernard Brogan, Michael Fitzsimons, Jack McCaffrey and Michael Darragh Macauley, with eight year old Ross Duffy, from Coolock, Dublin, and the Sam Maguire Cup during the Dublin Football team visit to the Children's University Hospital, Temple Street in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

A number of Dublin players gave some sick children a Christmas boost today as they brought the Sam Maguire in for a visit.

Stephen Cluxton, Bernard Brogan, Michael Fitzsimons, Michael Darragh MacAuley and Jack McCaffrey popped into Temple Street Children's Hospital with the iconic trophy, which Dublin have won for the last four seasons.

Cormac Byrne (7), from Mullingar, Westmeath, Séamus Byrne (11) from Cabra, Dublin and Ross Duffy (8) from Coolock, Dublin, all received a visit from the Dubs to brighten up their day.

Manager Jim Gavin was also on hand as the team called into the Mater Hospital to pose with staff who are working on Christmas day.

Online Editors

