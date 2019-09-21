IT HAS been a wonderful week if, like me, you give so much of your soul to the Dublin football team.

IT HAS been a wonderful week if, like me, you give so much of your soul to the Dublin football team.

Charlie Redmond: 'It was a disgraceful decision by RTÉ to screen a programme which wanted to run down amateur athletes'

To do the five-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles, and also win a seventh All-Ireland in a decade – both of which have never been done before – is just so sweet.

All the more when you, as I certainly can, remember the hurtful days of the noughties when Dublin were so close and yet so far away.

Four All-Ireland semi-finals lost by a combined margin of five points in 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2010. And now, Dublin football is awash in silverware.

Before I get on to the many happy memories, I want to get the one bit of the post All-Ireland days that irked me out of the way – and that was RTÉ's decision to screen a 'Prime Time' programme last Tuesday talking about Dublin GAA's funding from central level.

Now I’m not running away from this issue, in fact I'll deal with it in a minute, but ask yourself this question: If, as I hope they do, Ireland win the Rugby World Cup over the next six weeks, will RTÉ the Tuesday after the final talk about all the serious, life-changing injuries and concussions that occur in rugby? You can bet your bottom dollar they won't!

It was a disgraceful decision by our national broadcaster to run a programme which wanted to do nothing more than run down amateur athletes who had just created a wonderful piece of Irish sporting history.

Now for the money issue. If it was all about money, Dublin would be winning hurling titles all over the place. They are not.

GAA Newsletter

And, secondly, not a cent of that coaching and games development money goes on preparing any Dublin inter-county team.

It is all spent on sending coaches into clubs and schools to encourage young boys and girls to be the best they can be.

Any club that wants to avail of these coaches has to fund-raise to pay half the salary of the coach – it is not money for nothing.

Right, enough of that, now let us move on to the heroes. One of them is the man who started the wonderful glory run by lifting the Sam in 2011.

Bryan Cullen has done a wonderful job as the strength and conditioning coach of this team.

Bryan doesn't turn out muscle-bound gym-bunnies, nor try to turn every player into Olympic speedsters.

If you've got natural pace, like Jack McCaffrey, Eric Lowndes or Eoin Murchan, Cullen adds to it, but his prime job is to turn out football players who can go to the very end.

And that’s what Dublin did in the draw and replay.

I was never more proud of the team than in the last 12 minutes of the drawn All-Ireland final.

Having already played for 31 minutes a man down, in those last 12 minutes three weeks ago they hunted down Kerry, showing awesome commitment and fitness.

Kevin McManamon's goal in 2011 means he will be a legend in Dublin for as long as he draws breath.

But there he was, eight years later, hustling back with a perfectly-timed flick of his hand to take the ball off David Moran.

Talk about hunger. They said Kerry were hungry to beat Dublin, well they weren’t hungrier than a lad who already had six All-Ireland medals, and wanted a seventh.

Some players will probably call it a day now that the five-in-a-row is done and dusted.

If it happens they go with the gratitude of everyone who loves the Sky Blue shirt.

Ironically those most likely to leave are now squad players.

It is part of the genius of Jim Gavin that he has rejuvenated the team 'on the run'.

The Dublin forward line that started against Meath in the Leinster Final in June had an average age of 24.

No sign of Paul Flynn, Diarmuid Connolly or the Brogan brothers, for so long the mainstays of this Dublin team.

Will those younger players go on to help Dublin to a six or seven-in-a-row? I don’t know, but it could happen.

Mayo are entering a transition period, Dublin seem to have Tyrone’s number and Galway will soon have a new manager.

It leaves Donegal, an improving Cork and, of course, Kerry in Dublin's way.

What I do know is that Dublin's young players will win more All-Ireland titles some time over the next 10 years.

Maybe not seven of them. But enough Sam Maguires to keep the love of Gaelic games glowing brightly in the capital.

Online Editors