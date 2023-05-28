Charlie Redmond: Dublin have been carefully planning for today – their All-Ireland journey starts now

I was almost shocked when Dessie Farrell casually remarked a fortnight ago that today’s match against Roscommon would be Dublin’s first in 2023 against a Division One team.

But so it is. Dublin were in Division Two of the Allianz League and then played one Division Four side and two Division Two sides in Leinster in Laois, Kildare and Louth.

Significantly, none of the three teams Dublin faced in the Leinster Championship won promotion in the League.

Today, things definitely move up a gear, as the Dubs face the Rossies, who finished third in Division One and have already taken down Mayo in the championship.

The same Mayo who were so impressive against Kerry in Killarney last weekend.

This is a BS game for Dublin – a banana skin. If Dublin are not right at the pace of what they want to do, they will lose this afternoon against a very strong opponent.

Yet, do you know what, I feel Dublin have been using the last five months of football action to prepare for the next two.

Which will end with the Sam Maguire Cup being presented to someone on July 30th – and all involved with Dublin see that someone as James McCarthy.

For me, Dessie and his back-room team have geared everything around being the best the team they can possibly be for these latter stages of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

I thought it was significant that the Leinster final against Louth was the first time this year that Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Howard, Paul Mannion and Cormac Costello all started the same match.

Each player had been in and out of the action thus far in 2023, now suddenly all were ready to go.

I’m not for a minute alleging that Dublin have been ‘winging it’ until now, with players being tried and players being blooded at senior level.

Because some of the performances in the league – against Kildare, Clare and away to Derry – were poor enough. So there is a sense that Dublin football gets serious today.

For all that, the draw for the round-robin phase has been kind to Dublin.

The Sky Blues could have been paired with Mayo or Tyrone or Armagh.

Instead they got Roscommon, Sligo and a Kildare team who cannot enjoy home advantage in Newbridge.

And whose manager, Glenn Ryan, ‘poked the bear’ with his post-match comments after the Leinster semi-final.

Those comments will be on the minds of the Dublin players next Saturday evening in Kilkenny. Let me assure you of that.

First up, however, it is Roscommon, who have been one of the best teams around so far this year, having finished third in Division One of the league.

Their defensive set-up, and passionate effort, ensnared Mayo in their web in Connacht last month.

And they had Galway on the run for ten minutes of the Connacht semi-final in the second half, but could not get level and secure the momentum to go on and win that game.

First-season manager Davy Burke has done a fine job with the Rossies, and they have a number of good scoring forwards who will test the Dublin defence.

The issue for Roscommon today is do they have the defence themselves to resist Dublin when Farrell’s forwards get on the sort of attacking roll that overpowered Louth on May 14.

Dublin scored 1-10 without reply in that match between the 12th and 28th minutes. It was a turbo-charged performance by Dublin which showed what they have in their locker.

Roscommon may not be broken down for 1-10 without reply but Dublin have enough classy scorers to get ahead and win the match.

That is the weakness of these defensive systems we see so much of nowadays, what happens if you go behind in a game?

Dublin will be determined to come out of the traps quickly this afternoon and put the Connacht side under pressure to abandon their gameplan.

Remember, as has been shown so many times, teams find it hard to play this defensive game in the wide-open Croke Park.

A team needs to have a serious level of conditioning to carry the ball up and down Croker for 75 or 76 minutes of a tough Championship match.

At some point, teams hoping to win an All-Ireland have to trust in their kicking game.

Interestingly Kevin McStay has brought a kicking game into Mayo’s arsenal since he took over there.

Perhaps he has watched them often enough come up short with the running game favoured by his predecessors.

Speaking of which, the big high ball into a powerful full-forward is probably the oldest tactic in the Gaelic Football book.

It has not been used of late, as mass defence makes it redundant. But I watched Dublin players bang in a few long balls at Con O’Callaghan against Louth.

I suspect this has to do with Dublin using the mark regularly later this summer.

The weakness of the mark is that the player making the mark has to take the free shot at goal.

If that player is not a very accurate kicker, then the free shot for a point often sails wide.

Con will convert most of his marks, though, as David Clifford does for Kerry.

Directed at the right man, the mark can be a serious source of scores.

The last two years have been so close for Dublin.

If Rob Hennelly didn’t get a second stab at that ‘45’ in 2021 – or Sean O’Shea didn’t convert that brilliant free-kick last year – would Dublin be going for a nine-in-a-row of All-Irelands this year? Quite possibly.

But they are not, they are a group of players many of whom have multiple All-Ireland medals at home.

Yet who have the hunger to badly want one more to add to the collection.

The journey to winning it again starts here.